The best spring outfits from the street style scene at fashion month





(Image credit: Getty Images; The Style Stalker) While we've already reported on the biggest emerging trends on the fall 2024 runways, from New York to Milan, there's a whole other set of trends that have been growing on the street style scene. I'm perpetually invested in what fashion insiders wear throughout fashion month, because it translates the best ideas from the runways into actual outfits and provides a first look at where style is headed. Early adopters incorporated some of the season's major themes into their spring outfits, including a return to elegance and statement pieces. We're also seeing the fashion industry endorse specific items, including capri pants, long leather gloves, and pillbox hats. Although we predicted the rise of many of these trends and items, seeing fashion wear them provides new context on how to incorporate them into a new season wardrobe. Ahead, seven major trends from the street style scene this fashion month. (Image credit: Getty Images; The Style Stalker) We see a lot of interesting style ideas happening with knits and scarf details. Sweaters practically act as scarves in that they are tied and wrapped around the neck or secured around the shoulders with brooches in some cases. This wrapped style also extends to tops, jackets and coats with built-in scarves and capes that have a similar impact. Bottega Veneta Soft wool twill cape Extreme Cashmere Lana cashmere sweater (Image credit: The Style Stalker; Getty Images) We've been predicting the return of capri pants ever since we spotted them in last year's spring 2024 collections. There's no denying their comeback after seeing them on the street style scene. What's most notable is the style, which seems decidedly grown-up: Insiders paired the cropped pants with pieces including fitted jackets, sheer tights and pointed heels. Magda Butrym High-waisted short pants in wool and cotton Vince Mid-Rise Fitted Capris 3.1 Phillip Lim Compact ribbed pull-on capris (Image credit: Getty Images; The Style Stalker) We have entered a new era of stylish fashion, and this was evident during Fashion Month. Insiders took to the streets with pieces like circular A-line skirts, polished satin jackets and pointy pumps that made it clear that fashion was heading in a more sophisticated direction. altuzarra Nicholson Jacket BOTTEGA VÉNETA Pleated wool midi skirt HAPPY Small Dachshund leather shoulder bag (Image credit: Getty Images; The Style Stalker) Conversation-sparking personality pieces took over the street style scene as insiders experimented with items like leather gloves and pillbox hats. Hats, in particular, have been one of the biggest trends on the runways, so we expect to see them take off even more this year. In particular, we see the style set endorsing retro pillbox styles that look like they were pulled from another era. Vince Medium leather gloves lined with cashmere (Image credit: The Style Stalker) The eggshell shades absolutely took over. We've mostly seen the creamy off-white color worn head-to-toe in the form of long dresses or coats paired with pants and shoes in the same palette. The flawless look seems especially fresh as spring approaches. Line Claudette leather flats KHAITÉ Minnie belted cotton-blend twill trench coat Khaité Maeve Medium Leather Bag (Image credit: Getty Images; The Style Stalker; @noorunisa When in doubt, shop your wardrobe and go back to basics. This seems to be the approach taken by many viewers. Instead of sticking to statement items, we've seen plenty of looks built around basics like trench coats, turtlenecks, crisp poplin shirts, and baseball caps. TOTEM Signature organic cotton poplin shirt TOTEM Iconic trench coat (Image credit: The Style Stalker) The unexpected color combination that was absolutely everywhere? Black and brown. We spoke with Lauren Santo Domingo ahead of fashion month, and she shared that it would be big, so it's no surprise that it was perfect. High sport Remi diamond-jacquard knit jacket Agole Sloane high-rise recycled leather straight-leg jeans Bottega Veneta Small Andiamo intrecciato leather bag

