Fashion
Louis Vuitton ripped to shreds by critics following Emma Stone's Oscar dress breakdown!
Louis Vuitton will never experience this epic failure – not if fashion critics have anything to say about it!
In case you missed it, Emma Pierre won the Best Actress award for her portrayal of Bella Baxter in Poor things At Oscars during the weekend. But there was a slight problem when the star took the stage to accept the honor!
Related: Did Emma Stone Call Jimmy Kimmel an “Asshole” After That Oscars Joke?
The zipper of her mint green peplum dress designed by the luxury fashion brand was wide open! She began her acceptance speech by admitting:
My dress is broken; I think it happened during I'm Just Ken. The other night I was panicking, as you can see this happens a lot, that maybe something like this could happen.
Everyone – including Emma – seemed to be going wild during Ryan Goslingthe iconic rendition of the song earlier in the evening! Lol !
Luckily, the dress had a mint green panel underneath so didn't show any more skin than Emma had originally planned for that night. She later revealed that she had been sewn back into the dress before her newsroom Q&A. But it’s still an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction, especially when you’re accepting a major award in front of your peers! Not to mention this all happened on national television! However, Emma handled the moment like a champ. Watch the speech (below):
She looked beautiful, even with a broken dress!
At this point, Emma is most likely dealing with the whole wardrobe malfunction. Hell, she probably stopped thinking about it once she realized she now owned the world's best fashion accessory for the next Vanity Fair to party! But his fans, on the other hand? They refuse to move forward! People even adopted Louis Vuitton Instagram account when they posted several photos of her dress to criticize the brand for poor craftsmanship, with many comparing them to more affordable companies like Zara Or H&M. Check out the reactions:
Haute couture!? More like Haute Glue
What horrible craftsmanship.
Can a brand that makes a dress for an Oscar-winning actress that doesn't last even two hours without breaking be considered haute couture?
I loved this dress but maybe I make better quality zippers than I can find at an H&M.
She can definitely win a poor thing award in addition to the movie after what happened to her dress, poor thing, poor Em, we love you.
Too bad for the quality The dress ruined such a special moment.
Sorry, your dresses should have more quality!!!
I should have subtitled: Even his zipper is brimming with pride.
Now the whole world knows that LV dresses are Zara quality. Well done.
OUCH!!!
Louis Vuitton better get their act together for the next awards show/red carpet if they hope to retain their A-List clientele! See the photos (below):
What do you think of the zipper barrier, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!
[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN, Oscars/YouTube]
|
Sources
2/ https://perezhilton.com/critics-slam-louis-vuitton-after-emma-stone-dress-breaks-oscars-2024/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Fencing Sends 11 to NCAA Championships
- Louis Vuitton ripped to shreds by critics following Emma Stone's Oscar dress breakdown!
- Joe Biden's lead over Donald Trump in poll suddenly ends
- Lenny Kravitz officially has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame – KSHE 95
- Boris Johnson's red wall campaign smacks of desperation, says Labor mayor
- May the month of Ramadan bring purity and peace
- Kohl's (KSS) Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Report, Babies R Us Deal
- Furiosa's New Immortan Joe Actor Makes Mad Max Movie Even More Exciting
- Table tennis. What time and on which channel can you watch Flix Lebrun during the Grand Smash in Singapore?
- The best spring outfits from the street style scene at fashion month
- Stock Market Today: Wall Street Hits Record as Big Tech Stocks Renew Their Run
- Adaire Fox-Martin, head of Google Ireland, leaves to join Equinix The Irish Times