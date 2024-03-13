Louis Vuitton ripped to shreds by critics following Emma Stone's Oscar dress breakdown!

Louis Vuitton will never experience this epic failure – not if fashion critics have anything to say about it!

In case you missed it, Emma Pierre won the Best Actress award for her portrayal of Bella Baxter in Poor things At Oscars during the weekend. But there was a slight problem when the star took the stage to accept the honor!

The zipper of her mint green peplum dress designed by the luxury fashion brand was wide open! She began her acceptance speech by admitting:

My dress is broken; I think it happened during I'm Just Ken. The other night I was panicking, as you can see this happens a lot, that maybe something like this could happen.

Everyone – including Emma – seemed to be going wild during Ryan Goslingthe iconic rendition of the song earlier in the evening! Lol !

Luckily, the dress had a mint green panel underneath so didn't show any more skin than Emma had originally planned for that night. She later revealed that she had been sewn back into the dress before her newsroom Q&A. But it’s still an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction, especially when you’re accepting a major award in front of your peers! Not to mention this all happened on national television! However, Emma handled the moment like a champ. Watch the speech (below):

She looked beautiful, even with a broken dress!

At this point, Emma is most likely dealing with the whole wardrobe malfunction. Hell, she probably stopped thinking about it once she realized she now owned the world's best fashion accessory for the next Vanity Fair to party! But his fans, on the other hand? They refuse to move forward! People even adopted Louis Vuitton Instagram account when they posted several photos of her dress to criticize the brand for poor craftsmanship, with many comparing them to more affordable companies like Zara Or H&M. Check out the reactions:

Haute couture!? More like Haute Glue What horrible craftsmanship. Can a brand that makes a dress for an Oscar-winning actress that doesn't last even two hours without breaking be considered haute couture? I loved this dress but maybe I make better quality zippers than I can find at an H&M. She can definitely win a poor thing award in addition to the movie after what happened to her dress, poor thing, poor Em, we love you. Too bad for the quality The dress ruined such a special moment. Sorry, your dresses should have more quality!!! I should have subtitled: Even his zipper is brimming with pride. Now the whole world knows that LV dresses are Zara quality. Well done.

OUCH!!!

Louis Vuitton better get their act together for the next awards show/red carpet if they hope to retain their A-List clientele! See the photos (below):

