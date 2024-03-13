Peelers Apparel Unveils Inclusive Fall/Winter 2024 Collection at LA Fashion Weekend





Revolutionizing Sportswear: Introducing Women's Compression Gear and Innovative Outerwear Los Angeles, CA–(Newsfile Corp. – March 12, 2024) – Peelers Apparel, a leading innovator in “Athluxury” activewear and the brainchild of designer/entrepreneur Stephan Peeler, is excited to unveil his company in various product lines for the Fall/Winter 2024 season. This groundbreaking collection, premiered at LA Fashion Weekend in March 2024, introduces the brand's entry into the field of women's and genderless compression wear and features advanced outerwear options set to transform the athletic fashion landscape. The flagship event, orchestrated by event producer Mikey Koffman, is set to take place alongside notable brands at the Godfrey Hotel in Hollywood on Saturday, March 16, 2024. This presentation at LA Fashion Weekend exemplifies the pinnacle of LA Fashion Weekend festivities. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8798/199803_7ca055c454ff2a53_001full.jpg Peelers Apparel was born from a personal quest for high-performance, aesthetically pleasing men's yoga pants and compression stockings. “The lack of options designed for the male physique on the market pushed me to create what I couldn't find,” says Peeler. His commitment to filling this gap resonated with many, leading to the brand's rapid growth and loyal followers. Under Peeler's creative leadership, Peelers Apparel is ready to challenge industry standards once again. The upcoming collection emphasizes the brand's inclusive philosophy, offering gender-neutral options as well as pieces specifically tailored to the distinct anatomical needs of women and men. This approach ensures that every athlete receives the support, fit and style they deserve. As Peelers Apparel prepares to unveil its latest designs at LA Fashion Weekend, the brand steadfastly maintains its fusion of luxury and performance, a synergy that has been essential to its remarkable success. The upcoming LA Fashion Weekend showcase is a testament to Peelers Apparel's relentless quest to elevate the athleisure industry, promising to introduce a range that encapsulates the essence of “Athluxury.” Attending this event is a celebration of how Peelers Apparel continues to set new standards in merging functionality and sophistication, solidifying its position as a new leader in the activewear market. The story continues Find out more about Peelers Apparel and the F/W 24 collection at www.PeelersApparel.comand join the conversation on social media @peelersapparel. About Peelers Clothing: Clothes for peelers is at the forefront of the athluxury movement, offering luxury, high-performance sportswear designed for the modern athlete. Founded in Los Angeles by Stephan Peeler, the brand is committed to innovation, sustainability and inclusiveness, manufacturing clothing that meets the rigorous demands of sports performance without sacrificing style or comfort. Since its inception, Peelers has been dedicated to providing athletes with clothing that supports, inspires and enhances their fitness journey. Contact:

Will Armstrong

ARMSTRONG PUBLIC RELATIONS

[email protected]

310-237-8506 To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/199803

