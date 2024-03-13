Dallas vintage stores see young people taking on their grandfather's eclectic fashion

Another year means yet another microtrend. Last summer, TikTok fashionistas were all busy living their Nancy Meyers inspired by the film coastal grandmother fantasies (e.g., It is complicated). In 2024, the internet is turning its attention to another aged style influencer: the eclectic grandpa.

While Martha Stewartesque coastal grandma style consisted of flowing white linens, chic sunglasses, and beachy straw hats, grandpa's core consists of kitschy knits, chunky loafers, and pantsuits. adjusted. Think of it as a transition from a rich old white lady to a comfortably retired old man.

It's like a Caddyshack kind of vibe, says Gretchen Bell, owner of Dolly Python. Good examples are Rodney Dangerfield, Bill Cosby from the 90s and their kind of clothes. They're baggy, they're a little messy, but they're really not either. You can tell they're kind of put together.

Today, you can see many teenagers and young adults in Dallas embodying the sophisticated look of 60-year-old men who frequent putting greens or spend their evenings smoking pipes and reading by their library's fireplace. Oversized blazers and button-down tops paired with a layered sweater vest are still very fashionable as Dallas experiences another spell of cold weather. The trend easily looks like it could continue into summer, as baseball caps and vintage wristwatches also pair with grandpa style all season long.

Although Generation Z already seems to be embracing this trend, younger generations' obsession with older people and fashion is far from new. Grandma-style brooches and pins were huge in the early 2000s and have seen another resurgence in 2022. Even styles synonymous with the '80s, like fedoras and pleated skirts, were directly inspired by magazine covers of 40s fashion belonging to generation X. grandparents. So while the term grandpa eclectic may make it seem like Gen Z is trying too hard to be different, they're simply following in their elders' fashion footsteps.

Grandpa-core's retro and vintage themes follow a longtime favorite Gen Z pastime: thrifting. Over the past few months, a number of DFW-based vintage stores, ranging from The Antique Experience in Denton to 94 Vintage in Fort Worth, have seen an increase in the number of school- and college-aged shoppers frequenting their brick-and-mortar stores. . As expected with the popular trend, cardigans, wool pants and baseball caps are flying off the shelves of many flea markets. But other stores, like Lulu Bs in Dallas, have also seen younger generations interested in items beyond clothing racks, including old technology like vintage cameras, record players and machines to write.

Ruby Harman, manager of Docs Records & Vintage, believes that the growing interest in the grandfather aesthetic is based on the fact that senior clothing simply makes up the majority of vintage store stock. Given the high cost of non-fast fashion clothing, she says it's much easier for people, especially young adults and teens, to afford second-hand pieces that match the old-fashioned quality that they are looking for rather than newly made lookalikes in a market. chain store support.

With the price of fashion these days, it's inevitable that we return to things that have already been worn, says Harman. And I think it's important that not only the style, but also the price of the clothes reflects that. With the popularity of thrift and vintage stores, people have kind of taken this into their own hands and run with it.

As evidenced by the oversaturation of fashion cores that have appeared and disappeared in TikTok FYPs since 2020 (RIP Barbie-core), Gen Z is capable of cycling through dozens of style trends in a matter of months. But what makes the eclectic grandpa unique is its reliance on high-quality pieces that can last. Sure, you can buy a vintage-inspired fisherman's sweater on fast fashion sites like Cider and Shein, but today's rushed clothing production style won't last as long as something hand-sewn. era of your grandparents. More than just a way to emulate fashion from decades past, Grandpa's eclectic look teaches Gen Z about the importance and impact of sustainable clothing.

Appreciate second-hand quality over fast fashion



This transition from online storefronts to physical stores has greatly helped a number of local second-hand vintage business owners, like Rachel Grandstaff, owner and founder of Cute Little Ruin Vintage in Oak Cliff. For Grandstaff, the recent interest in old-school clothing has done more than expand his customer base; it helped her teach new buyers what shoes she was once in.

I was 14 when I got into vintage myself, so it's very rewarding to meet these teenagers and students who share the same enthusiasm and interest that I had, says Grandstaff. So seeing people, especially kids, who grew up with fast fashion and really accelerated trend cycles, looking to embrace second-hand shopping, it's really special to be able to help them if they're not sure about what they're doing, because if you look you can see they're trying. … So I really appreciate that Gen Z and younger people are starting to appreciate the difference in quality and know that it's an option.

While many like to poke fun at Gen Z's discovery of fashion trends online, Bell, like Grandstaff, also believes it shows continued cycles in young people's curiosity about styles that preceded them decades. If anything, fixations on grandpa styles of the past suggest that Gen Z is young and discovering the styles and trends they missed. Rather than trusting inauthentic online brands waiting for the next trend, these emerging fashionistas are trying to find out in person from some of the city's best and most popular vintage shopping sources.

It's really just them learning, they're retraining and how they perceive certain clothes, certain styles, Bell said. That's what's great about what I do and I love it so much because even I've barely tipped the iceberg with all this fashion and history. Fashion is pretty fascinating, and I think trends like this show that that fascination isn't going to go away.

For those new to vintage hunting, Bell mainly suggests shoppers go to vintage stores like Dolly Python with an open mind. Unlike chain clothing stores or online stores, you will very rarely find two things that look the same, so it's best to have a broader picture in mind. Whether you're trying to emulate your grandfather's wardrobe or whatever the next style trend is on TikToks list, the best way to put together an outfit is to create something that feels comfortable and unique to you.

With each of these trends, fashion is used as a way to know yourself, to dress up and to be someone else, Bell says. And vintage is a great way to do that and recycle things in a way that doesn't create waste, but appreciates other styles and history.