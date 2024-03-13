Wake Forest University

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina Playoff time has arrived for Wake Forest men's basketball, as the Demon Deacons are set to begin their path to the 2024 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) men's basketball tournament this week, which will be held at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC from March 12-16.

Playing as a No. 5 seed, the Demon Deacons (19-12, 11-9) will face No. 12 Notre Dame on Wednesday, March 13. The game will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN.

The winner of the game will face No. 4 seed Pitt (21-10, 12-8) on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN or ESPN2 and available for streaming via ACC Network Extra.

The Deacons fell to Notre Dame earlier this season in South Bend, 70-65, on February 27. Efton Reid III notched his fifth double-double of the year, posting a streak of 12 points and 10 rebounds in 30 minutes, while Kevin Miller paced Wake Forest with team highs of 16 points and five assists. Cameron Hildreth got into a scoring rhythm early to finish with 15 points, shooting 50 percent from the floor. The junior guard also made an impact on the rebounding side to grab eight rebounds.

This is the second time in three seasons that Wake Forest has won the fifth seed in the conference tournament. Previously, Wake Forest did the same for the 2022 ACC tournament in Brooklyn, New York, which was the highest seed the Deacs have landed since the 2009-10 season, when they also played as a fifth seeded and advanced to the quarter-finals.

A year ago, Wake Forest advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2023 ACC Tournament in Greensboro for the first time since 2009 after beating Syracuse on a buzzer-beating shot from a 2023 alum. Daivien Williamson .

Deacons in DC

Tournament tickets

Complete tournament ticket books are available for purchase from Capital One Arena! Options are available in both the upper and lower tiers and start at $298. Grab your ticket books now to join us for all of Wake Forest's games in the 2024 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament. Single session tickets will be available from Capital One Arena at a later date .

Welcome event

CRIMSON WHISKEY BAR

Wednesday March 13 | 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

The official welcome event will take place at the Crimson Whiskey Bar, located a three-minute walk from Capital One Arena, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13.

Guest registration includes two beverage tickets, redeemable for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as light snacks. Ticket prices are $25 for alumni, parents and friends, and $10 for children ages 5-12. Children under five do not need a ticket to attend.

Please note that this does not include a game ticket. Tournament tickets must be purchased separately.

Official Match Day Bar

Can't attend the welcome event? Carefree! Wake Forest will gather at the Crimson Whiskey Bar each day the Demon Deacons play in the 2024 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament. Stop by between games to meet other members of Deacon Nation and grab a drink!

Open House at Wake Washington

THE WASHINGTON CENTER

A Dupont Circle NW, Suite 420

The Wake Washington Center will host an ACC Tournament Open House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 13-15. Come learn more about the Center, take a tour, and take home gifts!

To join us, check in with your ID at the security desk and let them know you are attending the Wake Forest Open House, then meet us on the fourth floor.

The Center is accessible by metro on the Red Line, a short walk from the Dupont Circle station. Use the South Dupont exit and look for One Dupont Circle next to the Bank of America ATM lobby and CVS. If you are arriving by car, several public parking lots and street parking are available within a few blocks of the Center.

Last release

Wake Forest finished the regular season at LJVM Coliseum on Saturday night (March 9), defeating Clemson in an 81-76 decision on Senior and Alumni Day.

Junior guard Hunter Sallis finished its regular season with its team-best 15th 20-point performance of the campaign. The Omaha native finished with 22 points on 7-of-13 shooting (.538), including 3-of-6 (.500) and 5-of-6 (.833) from three and the free-throw line, respectively. . He also led the team with seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. This was the first time a Demon Deacon led the team in all three major categories in a game since Tyree Appleby did so against North Carolina on February 7, 2023.

On his senior night, forward Andrew Carr scored 17 points on 6 of 7 (.857) shooting from the floor and 2 of 3 (.667) from beyond the arc. The West Chester, Penn. native also grabbed five rebounds and dished out three assists. It was his 10th time this season with at least 15 points and five rebounds.

Junior duo Cameron Hildreth And Efton Reid III also recorded double-digit performances with 11 and 12 points respectively. Hildreth also pulled down seven rebounds, which tied the team record.

Wake Forest shot 58 percent from the floor, collectively, while also making 14 of 16 from the free throw line (87.5 percent) and finishing with 15 assists on 29 made baskets. It was the 10th time this season the Deacons had 15 or more assists in a game and the seventh time in an ACC game.

Deacon of the entire conference

Junior guard Hunter Sallis earned a spot on the Atlantic Coast Conference First All-Star Team, announced by the conference office on Monday, March 11.

For the third straight season, Wake Forest recognized the No. 1 team in the playoff awards. Sallis joins Tyree Appleby (2023) and Alondes Williams (2022) as first-team All-ACC selections in the Steve Forbes time.

This is also the first time since 2003, 2004 and 2005 that Wake Forest has been a first-team honoree for three consecutive years. Sallis, Appleby and Williams join Josh Howard ('03), Justin Gray ('04) and Chris Paul ('05).

Sallis leads the Deacs in scoring for the regular season, averaging 18.3 points per game. He is second in the ACC in championship games, averaging 18.5 points per ACC contest. That mark is just behind North Carolina's RJ Davis, the ACC Player of the Year.

The Nebraska native is also fourth in the league in field goal percentage, shooting an efficient 50.6 clip from the field in ACC games. He is third in the league in minutes played, averaging 34.83 minutes per ACC game.

Wins within the conference

For the first time since 1995-97, Wake Forest has 10 or more ACC wins in three straight seasons.

Additionally, the 34 ACC wins during that three-year span marked the most since the 2003-05 run and when the Demon Deacons had 35 ACC wins.

