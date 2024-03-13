Highlights from the red carpet at the 96th Academy Awards

THE The Oscars have always been one of the most watched and followed fashion shows in the world, with dozens of paparazzi covering the film industry's most glamorous night and the events watched live by an audience of millions. people around the world. It's no wonder that fashion designers plan this gala event meticulously and pull out all the stops to ensure that their creations grace the silver screen stars who will grace the red carpet. Held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, the red carpet entrance is quite possibly the ultimate display of glamor and glitz, with only the Cannes Film Festival perhaps able to rival it for stardust. Building anticipation, theSun provided a preview in last week's fashion issue, predicting the expected fashion trends for the evening. Predictions for menswear trends, such as a revival of brooches and jewel-toned items, were pretty accurate, with stars like Cillian Murphy sporting gemstone brooches. Additionally, the projection of long dresses meant to dominate among women was perfect. Here are some of the exceptional looks spotted at the 96th Academy Awards:

Margot Robbie took a break from Barbie's pink The expectation was that Robbie would arrive in style as a 50th Anniversary Barbie SuperStar doll. The star, however, decided to opt for a sleek black ensemble, gracing the red carpet in a shimmering black Versace dress adorned with Fred Leighton jewelry.

While Robbie rarely strayed from Barbie pink, his co-star America Ferrera injected a pop of color into the metallic trend with a pink chainmail design from Atelier Versace. Ferrera completed the look with Pomellato jewelry.

This event is testament that Barbie fashion trends show no signs of slowing down. Other celebrities who have embraced the pink dress trend include Ariana Grande, who seemingly paid homage to her role as the good witch in the upcoming film Wicked with her Giambattista Valli couture pink dress featuring fluffy ties at the waist and a dragging train.

Embracing elegance and sophistication This year's Oscars red carpet was a showcase of elegance and sophistication, with many celebrities adorned in stunning gowns. Among the best dressed, Emma Stone stood out in a pale mint Louis Vuitton peplum dress designed by Nicolas Ghesquière, later winning the best actress award for her role in Poor Things. Da Vine Joy Randolph continued to bring dramatic looks to red carpets this awards season, donning a shimmering periwinkle dress with pom-pom sleeves and a long train. She later won Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Holdovers.

Additionally, Dune star Zendaya captivated everyone in her asymmetrical Giorgio Armani Priv dress. The luxurious antique pink silk featured an embroidered palm tree motif, beautifully complemented by the strapless bodice adorned with bronze sequins. Bulgari ambassador since 2020, Zendaya adorned the dress with rose gold high jewelry from the Italian house.

Well dressed couples Certainly, couples adopting matching looks always attract attention and shine even more under the flashes of the cameras. This year, the red carpet witnessed greater synchronization in design to celebrate the partnership's looks.

Emily Blunt and her husband John Krasinski showcased a coordinating cream look. The Best Supporting Actress nominee wore a structured Schiaparelli dress with Superman-style underwear details.

Bradley Cooper, nominated for Best Actor for Maestro, opted for a classic appearance in a custom Louis Vuitton suit and Tambour watch. Accompanied by her mother Gloria Campano, who also wore a black outfit, they added an extra touch with accessories such as brooches and stylish sunglasses.

Men's fashion As highlighted in the previous issue, menswear has featured avant-garde trends, including the revival of accessories like brooches and jewel-toned elements. Style star Colman Domingo dazzled in a custom Louis Vuitton suit at the Oscars. The ensemble included a black double-breasted jacket with gold crystal buttons, matching flared pants, a white shirt and a black monogram bow tie adorned with a Louis Vuitton brooch. Domingo completed the look with gold-accented boots from Louis Vuitton and an Omega De Ville Prestige watch. Simu Liu, known for his role as Ken 2 in Barbie, opted for a black Fendi Mens tuxedo over a black silver tank top with a diamond brooch from De Beers. He completed the ensemble with Christian Louboutin Alleo black patent leather boots.

Gucci-clad Ryan Gosling hit the red carpet in a custom single-breasted suit with a hand-embroidered black jacket and shirt, metallic trim, matching pants and patent leather shoes. Gosling then changed into a custom pink performance suit by Gucci for his electrifying performance Im Just Ken, accompanied by legendary rock guitarist Slash.

Artists4Ceasefire pins spotted Brooches took center stage as a statement accessory at the 2024 Oscars, with one pin in particular standing out by Artists4Ceasefire. This distinctive pin symbolizes solidarity for immediate de-escalation and a ceasefire in Gaza and Israel.