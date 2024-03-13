Fashion
Top 5 Mother of the Bride Dress Trends for 2024
Since fashion trends are constantly changing, trying to keep up with them is not an easy task. However, because access to information is readily available online and designers are constantly creating looks that allow individuals to embrace their personal styles, keeping up with “what's new” has become a much easier process. As a result, mothers of the bride and groom are increasingly turning to contemporary fashion trends when shopping for their child's big day.
With that in mind, we predict moms will embrace brighter colors for their daytime outfits this 2024 wedding season, as well as pastel tones for those who want to showcase their playful side. We also predict that glamorous style dresses will have a big moment this year, with mums choosing looks that don't shy away from sequins, floral embroidery and quirky prints, no matter if they're attending a black-tie summer party or relaxed. winter festival. But that's not all!
To provide you with more information on what is expected to dominate in fashion for mothers of the bride and groom this year.And To help you shop for your child's big day, we spoke with two fashion experts to highlight the top five 2024 clothing trends that every mom should have on their radar. Keep reading to find out more.
Meet the expert
- Beverly Osemwenkhae is a style expert and fashion consultant based in New York and London. She is also the founder of ProjectBeewhich offers styling services for weddings, travel, everyday wardrobe and much more.
- Erika Plakowski is a bridal stylist based in Detroit, Michigan with over 10 years of fashion experience.
Statement Flowers
A mother of the bride or groom can never go wrong with a floral dress, and this year, the bolder the florals, the better. For 2024, I anticipate a trend toward bold, plus-size floral prints for mothers, says bridal stylist Erika Plackowski. The overarching theme this year is making a statement, so expect vibrant, intricate designs rather than smaller, muted florals. The emphasis will be on boldness and detailed designs to capture attention.
Additionally, Plackowski and style expert Beverly Osemwenkhae (also known as Beverly O) further share that moms will complement their floral designs with various dress silhouettes ranging from sheath dresses to cape dresses. The best part? This trend works for all seasons and all dress codes.
Bright colors
While Barbie pink dominated in 2023 (yes, mothers of the bride and groom wore this bold color), 2024 will see a rise in rich jewel tones like cobalt blue and yellow, says Beverly O. She and Plackowski also see the bright green become a choice. -a shade for those looking for a particularly bold look.
That being said, because these shades are extremely dynamic, Beverly O recommends letting your dress take center stage and keeping your accessories streamlined. You want to focus on the dress and keep your accessories to a minimum, she advises. Wearing the same color shoe as the dress is also super chic!
Pastel tones
Bright colors not really your style? Don't worry: we also expect pastel tones to have their place in 2024, especially in spring. Pastel shades that are growing in popularity among moms include soft hues such as pastel pink, peach, lavender and green, says Plackowski. These soft, elegant colors can contribute to a sophisticated and timeless look, aligning with contemporary mother-of-the-bride trends this year.
To really make the pastel color of your dress pop, Beverly O suggests completing your look with silver or white accessories. Plackowski also recommends considering your skin tone when choosing a pastel color. Be careful not to choose pastels that could wash you out. Opt for shades that complement your skin tone and enhance your natural glow, she notes.
Quirky prints
As mothers of the bride and groom have more freedom than ever with their outfits, dresses in quirky prints will be the focus of weddings this year. Specifically, Beverly O expects to see gradient watercolor designs reach new heights, thanks in part to the looks seen on the runways during New York Fashion Week. But with quirky prints such an eye-catching trend, Beverly O and Plackowski recommend keeping your accessories simple. These prints are the life of the party, so opt for delicate style jewelry or a bold statement piece, suggests Beverly O.
Sumptuous fabrics
Dress trends are extremely bold this year, so it's no surprise that you can also expect to see more mother of the bride dresses in sumptuous fabrics. We're talking lace, tulle, silk, satin, and pretty much any material that screams luxury. According to Beverly O, if you're looking to make a statement, a sequin dress is best suited for a city wedding and always opt for a neutral color like champagne.
For those unsure of which fabric to choose, Plackowski recommends considering the season and formality of the wedding. Luxurious fabrics like silk, satin or velvet work well for more formal occasions, while lighter fabrics like chiffon or organza may be preferable for spring and summer events, notes- She. Pay attention to the drape and texture of the fabric to ensure it complements the overall aesthetic of the occasion and enhances your comfort and elegance.
