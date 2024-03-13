University of Maryland





Maryland (15-16, 7-13 B1G)against. Rutgers (15-16, 7-13 B1G) March 13, 2024 Target center 6:30 p.m. Peacock COLLEGE PARK, MD- Maryland opens the Big Ten tournament Wednesday night against No. 13 seed Rutgers at Target Center. The game will start at 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on Peacock. Fans can listen to the game on the Maryland Sports Radio Network with Voice of the Terps Johnny Holliday calling the action alongside Chris Knoche and Walt Williams. Jahmir Young leads Maryland with 20.8 points per game, third best in the Big Ten and 22nd nationally, followed by Julien Reese (13.9 points, 9.7 rebounds). Donta Scott rounds out the top scorers with 11.3 points per game. TerpsOpen Big Ten Tournament vs. Rutgers The Terps enter the Big Ten tournament having lost three straight games but have split the series with Rutgers, including a 64-46 win at Piscataway a little more than two weeks ago. For five of Maryland's six teams, the Terps lost an average of four points each, with the exception of a 14-point loss to then-No. 1-ranked Purdue in the only meeting of the season between the two. teams.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Rutgers and Maryland in the Big Ten tournament. The Scarlet Knights earned a 56-53 victory over the Terps in the first meeting of the year before Maryland earned a 17-point road victory to split the series.

If the Terps advance to the second round, they will face Wisconsin, which held on for a four-point victory in Madison on Feb. 20, where Maryland erased a double-digit deficit to trail by just two points late in regulation.

The quarterfinal round would feature a matchup between Maryland and Northwestern for the third meeting of the season. The Wildcats held on for a three-point victory in Evanston before pulling away late for a seven-point victory at the XFINITY Center in the rematch. Maryland cut its 11-point lead over the final five minutes to just three with 2:10 left before the Wildcats converted free throws down the stretch to seal a 68-61 victory. Jordan Geronimo had 11 points and 11 rebounds in the last meeting against Rutgers. Fear the Jahmir After an exceptional season in 2022-23, Jahmir Young, one of the best point guards in the country, has racked up preseason accolades. He was named to the Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 and is also a member of the Bob Cousy Award Watch List. Young was also a unanimous selection to the preseason All-Big Ten team, the first unanimous choice for Maryland since Cowan in 2019.

, one of the best point guards in the country, has racked up preseason accolades. He was named to the Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 and is also a member of the Bob Cousy Award Watch List. Young was also a unanimous selection to the preseason All-Big Ten team, the first unanimous choice for Maryland since Cowan in 2019. Additionally, Young earned preseason All-America honors from Blue Ribbon and Lindy's, while The Field of 68 placed him on the preseason All-Big Ten team and ranked him 35th ranking of the nation's top 100 players entering 2023-24.

Last season, Young was a second-team All-Big Ten selection, was named to the USBWA all-district team and selected to the NABC second-team all-district team. Additionally, he was chosen as the Pigskin Club of Washington's Collegiate Player of the Year.

Young became just the sixth NCAA player since 2006 to post 1,000 points at two different institutions after scoring 16 points against Rutgers.

Young also became the fifth Maryland player to score 1,000 points in just two seasons, joining Joe Smith (1,290), Tom McMillen (1,283), Melo Trimble (1,102) and Terrell Stroglin (1,066). Young is the third-fastest Terp to score 1,000 career points, having done so in 57 games when he reached the mark against Rutgers.

Young is also looking to become the first Terp since Greivis Vasquez in 2009-10 to average over 20 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists per game. Young is currently averaging 4.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Only five other Big Ten players since 1992-93 have averaged a similar stat line, including Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana, 2022-23) and Michael Finley (Wisconsin, 1994-95). Jahmir Young is a member of the Wooden Award Preseason Top 50, Bob Cousy's Watch List, and was a unanimous choice to the Preseason All-B1G Team. JuJu Beast After a brilliant second campaign which saw Julien Reese becoming one of the best big men in the Big Ten, the Baltimore native enters 2023-24 to high praise. Reese joined Jahmir Young on the preseason All-Big Ten team and was named to the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award watch list.

becoming one of the best big men in the Big Ten, the Baltimore native enters 2023-24 to high praise. Reese joined on the preseason All-Big Ten team and was named to the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award watch list. Reese showed his impact for the Terps in 2022-23 by scoring in double figures in 22 games with a career-high 24 points against Coppin State. He had seven double-doubles this year, including 17 points and 12 rebounds at Ohio State.

Had one of his best outings in the league against Purdue's Big Ten Player of the Year Zach Edey, where Reese scored 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting while adding three rebounds and committing no turnovers.

Reese finished the 2022-23 season tied for second on the team in scoring with 11.4 points and led the Terps in rebounds (7.2).

In two NCAA Tournament games last year, Reese averaged 15.5 points against West Virginia and No. 1 Alabama.

His 63.2 completion percentage last season was the third-best mark in Maryland program history for a single season. Julian Reese has a career-high 15 double-doubles this year. His 22 are the fourth-most for a Terp career dating back to 2010-11. Great Scott! Donta Scott became the 59th player in program history to reach 1,000 points last season. In 31 games this year, he has 1,670 points and 851 rebounds, becoming the 5th Terp all time to post 1,500 points and 800 rebounds.

became the 59th player in program history to reach 1,000 points last season. In 31 games this year, he has 1,670 points and 851 rebounds, becoming the 5th Terp all time to post 1,500 points and 800 rebounds. Scott joins Lonny Baxter (1,858 and 998), Tom McMillen (1,807 and 859), Keith Booth (1,776 and 916) and Terence Morris (1,733 and 925) in this elite group of Terps.

Scott is now 14th all-time and needs 35 points to pass Walt Williams (1704, 1988-92) for 14th. He needs nine more boards to pass Tom McMillen (859, 1971-74) for 8th all-time.

Additionally, through his fifth season, Scott set records for games played (160), games started (144), and minutes played (4,720), surpassing Juan Dixon/Jake Layman (141), Steve Blake (136 ) and Greivis Vasquez. (4568), respectively. Donta Scott set the all-time Games started record for Maryland against Rutgers. Click here for full game notes

