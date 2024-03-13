Fashion
Giorgio Giangiulio's style rules for men's clothing
Italian consultant, influencer, model and versatile dresser, 36 years old Giorgio Giangiulio is well known in today's digital and stylistic spheres. Her passion? Well, it all started with smart tailoring and creating polished looks. As his storytelling developed, so did his interests, and all were tasteful additions to fashion, including classic cars, motorcycles, and high-end watches. As a proud Italian, all his content creations contain an Italian flair for a (stylish) lifestyle that exudes “La Dolce Vita”.
It is only natural that he recently joined forces with Sofitel Rome Villa Borghese during a men's fashion experience, where Giorgio is there to help men find and redefine their style and look. Here, men will have the opportunity to visit Rome's main boutiques to select clothing, suits, shirts, shoes and accessories; have a traditional shave in the oldest barbershop, Antica Barberia Peppino; and top it off with an Italian cigar experience at Sansone Smoking Store. To celebrate Giorgio's stylistic expertise, he came up with his best style rules.
Start with the basics
A blue suit, a gray suit and a blazer should be the main elements of a man's wardrobe. Once the foundation is in place, you can build everything from there.
Buy less, buy quality
The fashion industry pressures us to buy the latest trends and products, so that we don't become “out of style.” This way of shopping means we spend money on fast fashion and end up with wardrobes full of poor quality clothing. A man of style should not fall into this trap but should always prioritize the quality of clothing, learning to recognize and appreciate fabrics, cut and artisan details. Remember, a woman's wardrobe is meant to change and a man's wardrobe is meant to last.
Being well dressed in the right context
The stylish man must be fully aware of the context in which he finds himself and must dress accordingly. Be considerate when going out to dinner with friends who, like us, don't have a passion for clothes. By dressing up, you might make them uncomfortable.
Choose the right cologne
A well-dressed man should have a matching perfume. Too often underestimated, cologne is the only thing that allows the interlocutor to remember us. Take the time to choose cologne, don't buy the first one you try; discover niche colognes and you will immerse yourself in a wonderful journey.
Have fun with the details
Accessories allow us to dare to explore our creativity. Ties, pocket squares, cufflinks and socks can be eccentric; be brave!
Stay inspired without imitating
I think it's good to be inspired and influenced by your idols and style icons, but be careful not to become clones and “dress” like them. Be influenced, don't imitate.
Shoes
Again, it is essential to buy less, but buy excellent quality. A quality, well-maintained shoe will last a lifetime. The must-have pairs in every man's repertoire should be a black derby, a burgundy or brown brogue and a suede pom or penny loafer. These are timeless classics.
Watch
The watch is another element of men's style that deserves special attention. This can become a hallmark of our style and is a great topic of discussion for gentlemen. It is also a form of investment and a source of pleasure. It's not true that you have to spend a fortune to put a beautiful watch on your wrist. However, you need to know how to choose one. You can buy a beautiful vintage hand-wound piece of absolute value and style for the same price as an Apple Watch.
Essential for a casual look
Levi's 501
Leather jacket (biker or aviator)
Barbour raincoat
Chinos
Awareness of one's physique
Knowing your figure is essential to dressing well. The goal is to enhance strengths and hide flaws using a proportionate fit to the physical structure.
Luxury
Luxury has nothing to do with ostentation. Too often, showing off expensive brands with flashy logos to shout status is confused with luxury. Luxury is an attitude. It is the desire to be oneself, not to conform to the masses, and one who has this attitude does not need to shout it. This is quiet luxury.
Break the rules and build your style
Style also has its own rules. Knowing and practicing them is essential to dressing well. However, knowingly breaking the rules allows us to create a style that is completely unique to us.
The last rule
Less is more…
