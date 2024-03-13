Ice Spice hits back at critics of her Oscars after-party dress





Ice Spice stunned at the 2024 Oscars and Vanity Fair afterparty in Los Angeles on Sunday (March 10), but not everyone was a fan of her wardrobe selections. The Bronx native took no criticism of her appearance, as Ice Spice clapped back at someone she said didn't like her lace Dolce & Gabbana dress at the post-show party . “I wish her stylist would have tried harder… same back to back lace bodysuit,” one person wrote on X. Hours later, the 24-year-old responded to the criticism. “Let’s see ub—-s in personalized dolce,” she replied Monday, March 11. Her response had over 74,000 likes at the time of posting. The fan – who goes by the name 1800Viagra on X – had their replies flooded and they backtracked on the original comment, saying it was a misunderstanding. "I'm not even mad at you, God," they wrote. The “Princess Diana” rapper finally apologized for lashing out, saying she was hurt. “Sorry I was mean, I was only trying to hurt your feelings because you hurt mine,” she wrote. Ice Spice seemed to adore the black lace dress that hugged her voluptuous figure, as she showed off numerous clips and photos from her premiere Oscars with a slideshow published on Instagram Monday. “Effortless,” SZA commented on the post. On the music front, Ice Spice is once again focusing on her debut album, which she announced last week that she had finished recording. She teased fans about Year 2000 with a Monday tweet revealing that another superstar feature had been completed. “Another sick feature turned into #y2k,” Spice wrote. Year 2000 is without a release date as of yet, but is expected to arrive later this year. “I think it’s some of my best work,” she previously said. Billboardwhile hinting that “it's not going to be too long – it's going to be smooth and precise.” The “Munch” rapper — who was this year's Billboard Women in Music Hitmaker honoree — has scored four top 10 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2023 alone. Watch Ice Spice's fan exchange below. sorry, I'm being mean, I was only trying to hurt your feelings because you hurt mine :'P – iced spice (@icespicee_) March 12, 2024

