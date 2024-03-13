Connect with us

Fashion

12 best little long dresses, selected by a small editor 2024

If there's one thing to love about summer, it's the incredible range of pretty maxi dresses available.HoweverIf you're under 5'4″ like me, you probably tend to ignore this adorable warm weather trend because it's alltoo long and hemming dresses is so complicated. Rather than miss out on some of the cutest dresses of the season, I decided to search for petite summer maxi dresses and actually foundenough a few. (If you want to do a little happy dance, don't hesitate. I won't judge, it's exciting!)

The best petite summer maxi dresses at a glance

Best Overall: Cupshe Floral Print Knotted Maxi Dress, $35
Best swing dress: Anthropologie The Somerset Maxi Dress, $168
Ideal for a wedding guest: Reformation Petites Kourtney Dress, $278
Best Strapless Dress: ASOS DESIGN Petite Ruffle Bandeau Maxi Dress, $52.99
Best satin dress: Pretty Little Thing Satin Wrap Maxi Dress, $31 (originally $62)
Best 90s Inspired: Madewell Petite Square Neck Midi Dress, $69.99 (originally $118)
Best Holiday Dress: L*Space x REVOLVE Nico Dress, $125
The best in several colors: Loveappella V-Neck Jersey Maxi Dress, $68
Best Floral Print: Nic + Zoe Scribble Bouquet Tiered Maxi Dress, $218
Ideal for a gala: SLNY Ombre Satin Dress, $139

The day I discovered petite clothes was truly glorious. I try to buy small ones whenever I can, especially on the bottom, because they make my life so much easier. (Of course, as someone who also wears plus sizes in some clothing, petite in extended sizes are usually not readily available. This is a completely separate question, but I wanted to bring it up because I (I'm sure some of you little girls also don't fall into the classic straight size range.) If you've ever experienced the pain of seeing a cute pair of jeans, jumpsuits, or long dresses that you wanted but knew it would simply be too long, this shopping guide is for you.

From trendy floral shift dresses to options you could wear to any summer party (and probably be the best-dressed guest), there are plenty of ways to wear these little maxi dresses. There is basically a maxi dress for all occasions, so you'll want to stock up to keep your summer wardrobe ready to rumble. It's time to free your legs from the confines of pants and move into summer with these 11 super cute little maxi dresses.

What to Look for in a Summer Maxi Dress If You're Petite, According to a Stylist

We called on a stylist, a fashion influencer and the founder of CrashGal Couture Leah Wise for helping us with this one.

“For maxi dresses, when I'm shopping in person, I do the classic measuring test of holding them close to my body to see how long they last,” Wise says. “When shopping online, I always refer to the size guide to determine if a garment will fit properly. I also like to reference the size and measurements the model is wearing in photos posted online because that also helps me determine how something might fit me instead.

Additionally, “what I always look for when shopping is if a brand has a petite line, because I know the clothes are more likely to fit well since they were designed specifically for people small in size,” says Wise.

