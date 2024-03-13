12 best little long dresses, selected by a small editor 2024





All products and services featured are independently chosen by the editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes. If there's one thing to love about summer, it's the incredible range of pretty maxi dresses available.HoweverIf you're under 5'4″ like me, you probably tend to ignore this adorable warm weather trend because it's alltoo long and hemming dresses is so complicated. Rather than miss out on some of the cutest dresses of the season, I decided to search for petite summer maxi dresses and actually foundenough a few. (If you want to do a little happy dance, don't hesitate. I won't judge, it's exciting!) The best petite summer maxi dresses at a glance Best Overall: Cupshe Floral Print Knotted Maxi Dress, $35

Best swing dress: Anthropologie The Somerset Maxi Dress, $168

Ideal for a wedding guest: Reformation Petites Kourtney Dress, $278

Best Strapless Dress: ASOS DESIGN Petite Ruffle Bandeau Maxi Dress, $52.99

Best satin dress: Pretty Little Thing Satin Wrap Maxi Dress, $31 (originally $62)

Best 90s Inspired: Madewell Petite Square Neck Midi Dress, $69.99 (originally $118)

Best Holiday Dress: L*Space x REVOLVE Nico Dress, $125

The best in several colors: Loveappella V-Neck Jersey Maxi Dress, $68

Best Floral Print: Nic + Zoe Scribble Bouquet Tiered Maxi Dress, $218

Ideal for a gala: SLNY Ombre Satin Dress, $139 The day I discovered petite clothes was truly glorious. I try to buy small ones whenever I can, especially on the bottom, because they make my life so much easier. (Of course, as someone who also wears plus sizes in some clothing, petite in extended sizes are usually not readily available. This is a completely separate question, but I wanted to bring it up because I (I'm sure some of you little girls also don't fall into the classic straight size range.) If you've ever experienced the pain of seeing a cute pair of jeans, jumpsuits, or long dresses that you wanted but knew it would simply be too long, this shopping guide is for you. From trendy floral shift dresses to options you could wear to any summer party (and probably be the best-dressed guest), there are plenty of ways to wear these little maxi dresses. There is basically a maxi dress for all occasions, so you'll want to stock up to keep your summer wardrobe ready to rumble. It's time to free your legs from the confines of pants and move into summer with these 11 super cute little maxi dresses. What to Look for in a Summer Maxi Dress If You're Petite, According to a Stylist We called on a stylist, a fashion influencer and the founder of CrashGal Couture Leah Wise for helping us with this one. “For maxi dresses, when I'm shopping in person, I do the classic measuring test of holding them close to my body to see how long they last,” Wise says. “When shopping online, I always refer to the size guide to determine if a garment will fit properly. I also like to reference the size and measurements the model is wearing in photos posted online because that also helps me determine how something might fit me instead. Additionally, “what I always look for when shopping is if a brand has a petite line, because I know the clothes are more likely to fit well since they were designed specifically for people small in size,” says Wise. Cupshe Knotted V-Neck Maxi Dress in Floral Print Image credit: Cupshe. Cupshe, V-neck knotted floral print maxi dress This dress from Cupshe is lightweight, so it's perfect for warm weather, and it features the cutest details like a knotted tie in the front for added dimension. Plus, girls under 5'5 love it. One shopper wrote: “Super cute dress. I'm 1.70m tall and it hits right at the top of the foot, so I can wear it with flats or heels. Available sizes: XS-XL

Colors: 2

Material: 95% polyester, 5% elastane

Anthropologie – The Somerset Maxi Dress Image credit: Anthropologie. Anthropologie, The Somerset long dress Available in petite, regular and plus sizes, the Somerset dress is truly made for every body. This maxi has a smocked waist that accentuates curves and adds even more shape to the A-line number. Sizes: XXS-XL

Colors: 9

Material : not listed Benefits Available in regular, small and large versions

Reformation Petites – Kourtney Dress Image credit: Reform. Reformation, Kourtney Dress Petites I could never forget Reformation's little line. All of their options are so cute! This floral choice has the classic Reformation silhouette and is so versatile. Wear it to weddings, birthdays, brunches and whatever else you have on your summer agenda. Sizes: 0-12

Colors: 3

Material: 100% Viscose Benefits fitted cut Free modifications

ASOS Petite Bandeau Ruffle Maxi Dress Image credit: ASOS. ASOS, ASOS DESIGN Petite ruffle bandeau maxi dress ASOS has an impressive range of dresses for all occasions, specially designed for little girls. This strapless ruffled number is so cute and can be dressed up or down. Sizes: 00-12

Colors: 1

Material: Not listed Benefits Specially designed for small

Pretty Little Thing satin maxi dress Image credit: Pretty Little Thing. Pretty Little Thing, Long satin wrap dress On sale 50% off I already love PrettyLittleThing because of how inclusive their sizes are, but their small range really sweetens the deal. This long satin wrap dress comes in three colors, but I prefer it in black. Save this one for a fancy night out. Sizes: 00-10

Colors: 3

Material: 95% polyester 5% elastane

Madewell Petite Square Neck Midi Dress Image credit: Madewell. Madewell Petite Square Neck Midi Dress On sale 41% off I love the 90s vibe of this dress. Dress it up with your claw clip (two strands of hair pulled out in front, of course), and your black platform slides, and you'll be a vintage queen. Plus, it’s on sale! Sizes: 00-16

Colors: 3

Material: 60% cupro/40% viscose Lenzing EcoVero Benefits Designer styles at affordable prices

Nico LSpace x REVOLVE DRESS Image credit: Revolver. Revolve, L*Space x Revolve Nico Dress If you are petite, may I suggest buying a midi dress and turning it into a maxi dress? This L*Space dress is the perfect length and comes in many different vacation-ready colors. Sizes: XS-XL

Colors: 4

Material: 90% lyocell, 10% elastane Benefits Stretch fabric for a custom fit

Loveappella V-neck jersey maxi dress Image credit: Loveappella V-neck jersey maxi dress Loveappela, Long jersey dress with V-neck This dress is available in many different colors and specifically in size small. Customers note that it runs pretty true to size, so go ahead and buy a few in different colors so you always have the perfect summer maxi for any occasion. Sizes: XS-XL

Colors: ten

Material: 95% rayon, 5% elastane

A New Day Short Sleeve Puff Midi Dress Image credit: Target. A New Day Short Puff Sleeve Crepe Midi Dress Here's another example where a midi dress for an average-sized person can become a maxi dress for a petite person. Since the hem of this dress cuts well above the ankles, you can still wear it as a little maxi. Plus, it comes in many different prints and styles. Sizes: XS-4X

Colors: 4

Material: 100% rayon

Johnny Was Katie Ruffle Dress Image Credit: Johnny Was Katie, Tiered Dress Johnny Was, Katie ruffled dress For anyone who's more comfortable in black but likes to experiment with color every now and then (*raises hand*), this color-speckled maxi from Johnny Was is perfect for summer. Pair it with your most colorful pair of sandals or heels for an extra pop of color. Sizes: XS-XXLP

Colors: 1

Materials: 100% Cotton The inconvenients May slightly drink when washing

SLNY ombre satin dress Image Credit: SLNY Ombre Satin Dress If you're having trouble finding dresses for special events as a petite person, look no further than the SLNY brand at Nordstrom, which offers petite sizes in gorgeous maxi dresses. Sizes: 6-16 hours

Colors: 3

Material: 100% Polyester

Nic + Zoe Scribble Bouquet Tiered Maxi Dress Image credit: Nic + Zoé. Nic + Zoe Scribble Bouquet Tiered Maxi Dress Tiered dresses are so cute for summer because they look flowy while keeping you cool at the same time. This floral number is perfect for transitioning from spring to summer. Plus, you can even dress it up for a special event with heels. Sizes: XS-XXL, sizes specific to small

Colors: 1

Material: 67% recycled polyester, 33% polyester

