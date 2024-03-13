Virginia Wildlife Center Staff Disguise As Fox To Care For Rescued Kitten





A newborn fox recently delivered to a wildlife center may see an unusual sight when it's old enough to open its eyes: a human caregiver dressed as a fox. Staff at the Richmond Wildlife Center in Virginia adopted the strategy as part of an effort to prevent the animal from excessively associating with humans, the center said in a statement. Facebook post Tuesday. A video showed a staff member bottle-feeding the little creature, while wearing gloves and a furry red pointy mask to cover its human face. It is important to ensure that orphans raised in captivity do not imprint or become accustomed to humans, the post said, adding that the mask meant she did not see a human face when feeding. This is of crucial importance if we want to make it wild, It said. Other precautions include minimizing noise and human handling, and providing the kit with a stuffed fox to mimic the feel of its mother. The video recalls viral images of guards at China's Wolong National Nature Reserve, who dressed in full panda costumes while interacting with the little ones. Kai Williams, director of the International Wildlife Rehabilitation Council, said she had never heard of humans dressing up as foxes to care for them before. She explained that this technique was more common for treating birds, which rely more on their sight than mammals, which rely more on their smell. Something you'd see a lot more of is someone dressing up in a crane costume or a brolga something like that, she said. Sometimes they just dress in a blanket that hides their shape a little bit, so they don't really look like a human, they look like a strange mass, Williams added. Or they will use a puppet. The goal is not to inhibit wild animals' healthy fear of humans, an essential survival trait, by causing them to associate humans with food or care. She said she hasn't seen any studies confirming the technique's effectiveness on foxes, but I like the idea. The best thing to do when you encounter an injured or seemingly vulnerable animal in the wild is to use an app called Animal Help Nowsuggested Williams, which helps users in the United States find the nearest rehab center and provides location-specific resources. The Richmond Wildlife Center received the fox when it was thought to be just a day old, with its umbilical stump still attached, the center said in a previous post. She weighs only 80 grams, her teeth are not sunken, her eyes are sealed and she is deaf at this age, the press release specifies. The organization hopes to place the baby with other foxes of the same age rescued at other wildlife centers and eventually release it into the wild if health authorities give it the green light.

