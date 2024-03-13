Legislature considers establishing Red Dress Day, Tuskegee Airmen Day, Dystonia Awareness Day and more – Connecticut by the Numbers





At the state Capitol, among hundreds of legislative proposals being considered, there is one under the Governmental Affairs and Elections Committee that would require the state to designate various memorial days. In addition to public comment on the many proposed days, a number of lawmakers also appeared before their colleagues to support various aspects of the legislation. Among them are these: State Senator Cathy Osten submitted testimony in support of the legislation, drawing particular attention to the section that would make Red Dress Day a day of remembrance of missing and murdered indigenous women and children on May 5 . It is important that we shine a light on these often overlooked or underestimated tragedies in the Indigenous community and remember the victims we have lost, Osten said. State Rep. Tammy Exum, also in favor of the bill, noted that April 26 each year would be declared Tuskegee Airmen Day. By officially designating April 26 as Tuskegee Airmen Day, we would recognize the tremendous accomplishments of the Tuskegee Airmen, the first group of Black military aviators in American history, Exum testified. Their exemplary service and bravery led them to successfully complete more than 15,000 missions, including their bomber escort missions. Among these escort missions, they skillfully shot down 112 enemy aircraft. Their impressive performance earned them over one hundred and fifty Distinguished Flying Crosses. Their efforts throughout the war can be commemorated on April 26, the day the 332nd Fighter Group flew its final combat mission. State Sen. Matt Lesser urged members of the Government Administration and Elections Committee to add the designation of November as Epilepsy Awareness Month. An estimated 36,000 residents have been diagnosed with epilepsy in the state of Connecticut alone. Despite progress, this community still faces barriers to treatment, as well as social stigma and discrimination, which prevent people affected by epilepsy from fully participating in public life. Greater awareness of this disease and its effects will undoubtedly help to dispel misconceptions and promote inclusion, while leading to earlier detection and intervention, thereby improving outcomes and quality of life for thousands of residents. Additionally, public education and promotion of research funding can advance the understanding of the disease and the development of more effective treatments. Declaring November Epilepsy Awareness Month is a critical step in our efforts toward a safer and more inclusive Connecticut for all. State Rep. Kathleen McCarty urged the committee to establish Dystonia Awareness Day on September 15, in concert with National Dystonia Awareness Month. She explained that dystonia is a neurological disorder that causes excessive, involuntary muscle contractions. This is a disorder that involves poor communication of signals from the brain to the muscles. Muscle contractions are involuntary, painful and produce repetitive or twisting movements. There are more than 500,000 cases of dystonia in the United States. It is the third most common movement disorder. It is critical to increase awareness of this hidden disability in our state and support more research into this debilitating neurological movement disorder. The bill, House Bill 5409, also includes proposals to designate June 1 as Barber Day, because of all that barbers do in the state, as one supporter testified during a public hearing at the beginning of the month.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ctbythenumbers.news/ctnews/legislature-considering-establishing-red-dress-day-tuskegee-airmen-day-dystonia-awareness-day-and-more The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos