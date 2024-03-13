Raymond partners with Aparshakti Khurana to redefine menswear





Raymond Boutique partners with B-town's famous celebrity couple, Aparshakti Khurrana and Aakriti Ahuja, exemplifying a shared commitment to style, elegance and sartorial excellence. This partnership highlights Raymond's men's wardrobe offering as a premier destination for people who know their style. Raymond Boutique has over 1,000 outposts across 600 cities in India, spread across the country. Aparshakti and Aakriti love The Raymond Shop's wide range of men's fashion and the unparalleled shopping experience it offers to all its customers. The premium fashion destination also caters to a diverse offering of brands such as Raymond Fine Fabrics, Raymond Ready to Wear, Park Avenue, Parx and Colorplus; each brand offering a seamless experience to all its customers. Raymond has been around for 99 years and is known for its excellence in its designs offering the best in men's fashion. Whether you need casual, semi-formal, formal or Indian attire, Raymond offers fine fabrics suitable for custom suits to formal and casual ready-to-wear. Custom tailoring services ensure that each fabric is meticulously crafted to give you a perfectly fitted ensemble. Aparshakti Khurrana and Aakriti Ahuja, in partnership with The Raymond Shop, show their affinity for the brand's classic style and commitment to quality. Their love for chic and elegant fashion perfectly aligns with what Raymond, as a premium menswear brand, truly stands for. The Raymond boutique is like a symbol of excellence in men's fashion, a one-stop fashion destination for a complete clothing solution. It's about premium, personalized services, timeless designs, and exceptional craftsmanship that stands as a beacon of perfection. By partnering with The Raymond Shop, Aparshakti and Aakriti strengthen the bonds that appreciate and value both high-quality and timeless clothing.

