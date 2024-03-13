Karlie Kloss looks elegant in a sparkling maxi dress with a black velvet bodice for dinner in New York – after celebrating her son Levi's third birthday





Karlie Kloss dressed up for dinner with friends in New York City on Tuesday night. The model, 31, looked phenomenal in an elegant floor-length dress which flattered her statuesque figure. There was a beige argyle skirt with jewel embroidery and sparkling sequin trim. The bodice was black velvet and there was a pretty embellished bow on the front. Kloss' dirty blonde hair was styled into a sleek ponytail and she accessorized with gold locket earrings. Karlie Kloss dressed up for dinner with friends in New York City on Tuesday night. Her outing comes a day after she publicly honored her son Levi's third birthday on Instagram. She shares Levi and her eight-month-old son Elijah with husband Joshua Kushner, 38. The couple married in 2018 and welcomed Levi three years later in March 2021. In July 2023, Karlie gave birth to their youngest Elijah. The Kushner family lives in a $32 million estate in Miami, Florida, but often spends time in New York. On Monday, Karlie opened up about how Levi's birth had “changed my life” in her sweet Instagram post. She also shared some of her favorite photos of the toddler. “3 years ago today you changed my life forever and I couldn't be more proud and honored to be your mother,” Karlie wrote. The 31-year-old model looked phenomenal in an elegant floor-length dress that flattered her statuesque figure. Her outing comes a day after she publicly honored her son Levi's third birthday on Instagram She shares Levi and her eight-month-old son Elijah with husband Joshua Kushner, 38; the couple seen in 2020 “Thank you for making me a mother. happy birthday Levi, thank you for choosing me and @joshuakushner. We couldn't love you more.' Her slideshow included a cute photo of Levi sitting on his dad's shoulders as they marveled at a giant billboard about Kloss in New York. Another showed Levi waking up to a group of stuffed animals and colorful balloons on the morning of his birthday. Last week, Karlie and Josh left their children in the United States to attend the lavish pre-wedding celebration of the children of Asia's two richest families abroad. Anant Ambani and his bride-to-be Radhika Merchant threw a lavish, star-studded party in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India to celebrate their upcoming nuptials. The celebrations reportedly cost $152 million and kicked off with a performance by Rihanna, who reportedly claimed $6 million and whose partner A$AP Rocky was seen mingling with guests. Joshua's brother Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump were also in attendance.among 1,000 guests invited to Ambani's family home for the three-day extravaganza. On Monday, Karlie opened up about how Levi's birth had “changed my life” in her sweet Instagram post. She also shared some of her favorite photos of the toddler. Her slideshow included a cute photo of Levi sitting on his dad's shoulders as they marveled at a giant Kloss billboard in New York. Kloss and Trump posted photos on Instagram with their husbands. However, neither have shared any photos of the two lovely ladies together. In a post titled “Cheers Anant and Radhika,” Kloss showed off her slim physique in a stunning iridescent dress as she posed in front of fairground rides and alongside Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan. Other photos show Kloss wearing a chic backless blue dress with a matching scarf draped elegantly around her neck. Her husband Joshua Kushner was also photographed wearing traditional Indian men's attire. Kloss has rarely spoken about her ties to the Trump family and they have rarely been seen together. In September 2022, their families gathered to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah in Long Branch, New Jersey. In a December 2021 interview with The Wall Street Journal Magazine, she said she had to develop a “really thick skin” when Jared and Ivanka became her in-laws. Kloss and her sister-in-law Ivanka Trump notably didn't post any photos together as they attended the pre-wedding celebrations of the children of Asia's two richest families last week. Both Kloss and Trump have posted photos on Instagram with their husbands, who are brothers. However, neither have shared any photos of the two lovely ladies together. In a photo taken at the event, Ivanka is seen with her husband and brother-in-law, but Kloss is noticeably absent from the photo. “I had to have very thick skin when it came to [being] influenced by the opinions of others. “Whether they love me or hate me, because I’ve been through it all. I've learned to stay away from the comments section. Karlie openly campaigned for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election, while Jared and Ivanka became top advisors to President Donald Trump.

