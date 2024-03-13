Ryan Lombardi walks the catwalk at the CFC fashion show

The Cornell Fashion Collective 2024 show featured Ryan Lombardi, vice president of student and campus life, sporting the Cardinal Robinsons 24 design as part of his Cities Unseen collection.

This is my last show. This is my final thesis. I wanted to go out, go out with a little bit of flare to some extent. Robinson said. Who could look like the biggest Cornell celebrity I could dress? The immediate thought is that Lombardi, everyone loves him. It is by students for students. He is truly a man of the people.

Robinson convinced Lombardi to model for him on the show when he found him eating his daily burrito in Terrace.

He walks by and I'm like, wow, his walk is awesome, he could really be a model so I ran after him, Robinson said. I was wondering, would you consider modeling for me in the fashion show, and truth be told, he really didn't seem that interested when I first brought it up. But he was open to it.

The Robinsons Cities Unseen collection was inspired by his childhood experience outside of Boston. Lombardi sported a look consisting of a drape front with an overdyed silk piano shawl and a flat strap taken from the Zakim Bridge in Boston.

In the collection, Robinson imagined New York City in 2050 and he asked models to reflect their outfits in the way they walked the runway. Lombardi wore a dystopian-inspired military-style politician jacket. Due to his stature, age, and position as the final model of the show, Lombardi acted as the futuristic city of the King of Cardinals, with added overdyed draperies to display his royalty.

All credit to Cardinal for this excellent process. During our first meeting, he explained to me how he developed a concept and the process for it to become a tangible design and product, Lombardi wrote in a statement to The Sun. He brought in samples and we did some fittings for several weeks before the event to make sure he was happy with how everything was going.

Lombardi joined student models who spent weeks attending a modeling bootcamp, where they practiced their posture, walk and overall presentation on the runway.

It was nice to see him interact with the [other] models, he really seemed to care about reality [process of putting on the show], every individual's life and trying to bring a positive light to this campus, Robinson said. I think he and I both saw the fashion show at that event, sort of as a way for him to do that, especially when things on campus are so tense right now, to kind of bring sort a level of lightness and love entertainment.

As Lombardi fully immersed herself in the process, the nerves surrounding modeling followed.

It was a really interesting position to see your vice president be nervous about something like walking, which I've been doing for Cardinal since sophomore year, said Adam Sharifi, 24, another model who walked for Robinson . He was also very interested in how to do it correctly. He wanted the show to go as smoothly as possible for Cardinal and everyone.

Other models did not recognize Lombardi as vice president until asked for photos.

I thought he was just someone related to Cardinal because he didn't look like a student, said Neba Neba, 26, another Robinson model. I found out he was vice president because people kept coming to me asking for photos. He had a lot of questions to ask. When you came to see him, you got the impression that he was really interested in student affairs.

Students left the experience feeling like they were able to connect with Lombardi as a peer and not just a superior.

We talked about him, his wife, his children. He told me about his interests [outside] from academia, he plays the saxophone and can sing. said Neba.

Other models shared similar experiences with Lombardi, appreciating the care he gave to students.

He was really interested in what we do as students and what kind of backgrounds we come from, Sharifi said. And he's doing it the right way by including himself by attending these events and talking to students on a more personal level. We don't see Martha Pollack walking around campus and attending fashion shows and events, do we?

Lombardi appreciated the opportunity to work with students in a new context.

It was wonderful to interact with the students in this capacity, Lombardi wrote. I try as much as possible to engage informally with students around their events and activities, so this fits perfectly with this aspiration.

Models typically have four to five fitting sessions before the show, but Robinson was able to fit Lombardi in just two 15-minute sessions due to Lombardi's busy schedule.

“This may have been a one-off experience, not because I didn't enjoy it, but because I'm not sure I have a big future in modeling,” Lombardi wrote to The Sun.

The March 2 exhibit marked the first time faculty or staff participated in one of CFC's annual exhibits. Cardinal hoped to bring more attention to the fashion community among all students on campus, and Lombardi was no exception.

“I was extremely impressed with the creativity and effort that goes into developing a piece/collection as well as the overall production of the entire show,” Lombardi wrote. This is truly co-curricular learning where top students bring their work to the wider community through such a fun, inspiring and engaging event. I will always be a fan of the CFC and this event.