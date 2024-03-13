Louisiana high school students invited to prom dress competition





This weekend, Acadiana Mall is hosting the 7th annual Butterfly Effect Project Prom Dress Competition. March 16 and 17, New Day Community Outreach is set to host a very special two-day event that promises to turn prom dreams into reality for more than 500 high school teens. The event, a highly anticipated annual tradition in the Lafayette community, offers high school students the unique opportunity to choose a prom dress for free. To participate, participants must be of high school age and enrolled in a high school, home school, private school, or any educational entity hosting a prom-type event, with proof of registration required. attachment-420233207_791228076381396_8526593584421170729_n The Butterfly Effect event isn't just about dresses; it's a complete prom experience. Teens will enjoy a variety of prom-related items, including jewelry and corsages, and will have the opportunity to "shop" for their dream dress with the help of dedicated volunteers. The highlight for many is the chance to walk the catwalk, ring a celebratory bell to signal their perfect dress choice, followed by a free professional photo with a prom queen sash and crown. But the generosity doesn't stop with dresses. Throughout the day, attendees will have the chance to win a host of prizes to complete their prom look, from nail salon and hair gift cards to makeup and brow services, courtesy of local businesses and of sponsors, including Macy's. Behind this event is New Day Community Outreach, a nonprofit organization with a rich history of community service. Led by founder Natasha Leday, who has more than 30 years of community service experience, the organization has expanded its impact over the years. Starting in 2022, a second day of gifting was introduced to specifically cater to families with special needs and their caregivers, recognizing the high-profile need for such an event. With participants from all over Acadiana and even Mississippi, the Butterfly Effect Project proved to be a life-changing opportunity for many teens, providing not just a dress but an experience that celebrated their individuality and dreams. The community is encouraged to participate in this cause, ensuring that the magic of prom is accessible to all. For more information on how to support or participate in the Butterfly Effect Project, contact New Day Community Outreach or simply stop by the Acadiana Mall on Saturday, March 16 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

