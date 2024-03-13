Virginia wildlife center staff dress up as red fox to care for orphaned kit





Employees at the Richmond Wildlife Center in Virginia do their best to act like mother foxes as they feed and care for an orphaned kitten in their care. In a video posted Tuesday to the center's Facebook page, executive director Melissa Stanley wears a red fox mask and rubber gloves while feeding the little kit using a syringe. The kit relies on a large stuffed fox meant to resemble its mother, Stanley said. The same Facebook post explains why staff wear masks while feeding her, minimize human noise, create visual barriers and take other precautions. “It is important to ensure that orphans raised in captivity do not imprint or become accustomed to humans,” the message states. All of these measures make it more likely that the kit could be reintroduced into the wild one day. Stanley said in an interview Tuesday that Kit was admitted to the center on Feb. 29 after a man walking his dog found her in a Richmond alley. Thinking she was a kitten, he gave her to the Richmond Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. She was less than 24 hours old and her umbilical stump was still attached. Wildlife center staff first attempted to locate the kitten's mother and her den so they could reunite them. They found the location of the den, but the grounds superintendent told them the foxes had been trapped and taken away. Stanley said she suspects the fox cub fell from a trap or from the back of the trapper's truck. Wildlife center staff take turns feeding the cub every two to four hours, while wearing the fox mask. In addition to the large stuffed animal meant to imitate the kitten's mother, staff also placed a smaller stuffed red fox in her enclosure. She snuggles up to the smaller stuffed animal at the end of the video. “The goal is to release the animals into the wild, not only to give them a greater chance of survival, but also to recognize their own species and breed to maintain their wild population,” Stanley said. To this end, the center immediately began searching for other red fox cubs of the same age and weight within the rehabilitation community. Staff located three other kits at a rehabilitation center in northern Virginia. The fox kit will be transferred to the Animal Education and Rescue Organization, which plans to release the kits into the wild together.

