Zalando jumps as online fashion retailer sees return to growth





By Linda Pasquini and Chiara Holzhaeuser (Reuters) – German online fashion retailer Zalando on Wednesday forecast a return to growth this year and said it was opening up its logistics business to more players, raising hopes of an improvement in its performance and helping to push its shares higher. The stock jumped 18.5% after the company also announced late Tuesday that it would repurchase up to 100 million euros ($109 million) of shares, starting March 13. Zalando said on Wednesday it expects gross merchandise value (GMV), a key metric measuring the value of all goods sold, to grow between 0% and 5% this year, following a 1.1% decline. to 14.6 billion euros in 2023. The company said it is targeting a 5-10% compound annual growth rate for GMV and revenue through 2028, as it updates its strategies for its fashion/lifestyle businesses and its infrastructure activities (B2B) before a capital markets day on Wednesday. In B2B, Zalando opens its logistics network, software and services to facilitate e-commerce transactions for brands and retailers, whether or not they take place on its platform. In doing so, “Zalando appears to believe that historic growth that has been driven by ever-increasing online fashion penetration is now close to the glass ceiling,” said Clément Genelot, an analyst at Bryan, Garnier & Co. “In other words, the growth potential has been reduced. Hence the transition to a logistics company to solve the problem of overcapacity in its existing distribution network.” Zalando also expects revenue growth of 0% to 5% this year, after a decline of 1.9% to 10.1 billion euros in 2023. “This wider range reflects the continued uncertainty we are seeing in the market,” Chief Financial Officer Sandra Dembeck told reporters. Zalando, a multi-brand platform that sells clothing, shoes and accessories, faces weakening demand after a growth boom during the pandemic as consumers grapple with inflation and high interest rates are cutting back on spending and turning to cheaper options from fast fashion competitors like China-based Shein. The story continues Its stock rose 15% to 22 euros at 08:23 GMT. The company expects adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of between 380 million and 450 million euros this year, compared to 350 million in 2023. ($1 = 0.9153 euros) (Reporting by Linda Pasquini and Chiara Holzhaeuser; editing by Michael Perry and Mark Potter)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/zalando-expects-gmv-grow-0-061750206.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos