Fashion
10 Spring Accessories A Former Fashion Designer Shops At Nordstrom
We're only a week away from the official start of spring, but with Daylight Saving Time (no more 5 p.m. sunsets!) and Maryland's current 70-degree temperature, I'm ready to frolic in the nearest field of blooming flowers. I'm also using the first signs of spring as an excuse to buy everything from maxi dresses to Mary Janes to refresh my wardrobe.
However, no spring look is complete without a good accessory, so I went straight to my favorite retailer, Nordstrom, and rounded up 10 spring-ready accessories from Tory Burch, Longchamp, Coach, Brahmanand much more that I will be adding to my cart this season.
10 Editor-Approved Spring Accessories
Nordstrom Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings
Emma Baublebar chain necklace
Madewell Herringbone Chain Necklace
Longchamp Le Pliage medium canvas shoulder tote bag
Brahmin Briar croc-embossed leather shoulder bag
Le Specs Outta Love Oval Sunglasses
Jenny Bird Doune chunky hoop earrings
Tory Burch The Miller wristwatch
Coach Mini Quilted Leather Crossbody Bag
Brahmin Jeanne Tote bag in crocodile embossed leather
Jenny Bird Doune chunky hoop earrings
I recently spoke to the fashion director of Nordstroms, Rickie De Sole, about his predictions for this spring's hottest trends. One of her choices was chunky silver jewelry, so when I came across these Large hoop earrings from Jenny Bird, I had to add them to my cart. (If you're not a silver fan, they're also available in gold plated.) They feature a sculptural C shape that doesn't connect all the way and a post for easy on and off. Although they are big, they are smaller. I'd pair them with a white midi dress and Mary Jane flats for a spring uniform De Sole would approve of.
Longchamp Le Pliage medium canvas shoulder tote bag
Longchamps Medium Le Pliage Canvas Shoulder Tote Bag embodies the essence of spring while being a great everyday bag. It's roomy enough to hold your essentials and can easily be dressed up or down, depending on your outfit, it's no wonder even royals can't get enough of it. The bag comes in brown, red and navy and is made from recycled canvas fabric and a water-resistant lining. It features a matching leather flap with a snap button closure and an elongated leather top handle that fits over the shoulder. There is a secondary external zipper for added security and a larger interior slip pocket, ideal for holding the items you reach for most often.
Tory Burch The Miller wristwatch
Watches are my favorite accessory any time of year, but I especially love them in spring. This Tory Burch The Miller wristwatch has such an eye-catching design that would pair beautifully with my spring capsule. The watch comes in gold and features a spiral element around the dial, as well as an off-center design. The band looks more like a bracelet, making it ideal for elevating more casual looks or pairing effortlessly with a dressy look.
Buy more spring-ready accessories from Nordstrombelow.
Coach Mini Quilted Leather Crossbody Bag
Nordstrom Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings
Brahmin Briar croc-embossed leather shoulder bag
Le Specs Outta Love Oval Sunglasses
