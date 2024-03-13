Queen Camilla twins with her Barbie in blue dress and cape





Come on Camilla, let's go party. Queen Camilla is the latest famous face to become Barbie, and she certainly dressed the part to mark the debut of her special Mattel doll at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. The 76-year-old royal dressed in a short black Amanda Wakeley cape and a cobalt blue Fiona Clare dress, exactly the outfit worn by the doll made in her likeness when a Mattel representative presented her with the Barbie in honor of his work with women. of the World Foundation. Queen Camilla has been transformed into a Barbie to honor her charitable work with women's charity WOW. Getty Images Queen Camilla beamed as she held her new doll. Getty Images Barbie Camilla wears a bright blue and black look. barbie A Mattel representative held the doll before presenting it to Camilla. POOL/AFP via Getty Images The Queen called it “awesome” and joked that the Barbie looked much younger than her, joking, “that takes about 50 years of my life!” in a video. Camilla Barbie features many of the Queen's style details; she even wears a version of her ubiquitous blue and gold Van Cleef Vintage Alhambra bracelet ($4,800) as well as pearl earrings resembling the royal's. The doll also wears a WOW pin on her blazer, although Queen Camilla wore hers pinned to her dress on Tuesday. The royal looked delighted to hold her own Barbie in her hands. Getty Images Doll wears a “WOW” pin and pearl earrings. barbie Camilla chatted to Helen Mirren at a reception today. Getty Images For more Page Six style… While King Charles III's wife wore black suede boots today, her doll is wearing sheer black stockings and matching heels similar to the Sole Bliss styles the royal often wears. Shop while you drop with Post Wanted Save time and money with the latest deals, discounts, trends, reviews and more. Thanks for recording! Her Barbie presentation wasn't the only exciting moment of the day; Queen Camilla met inspiring women at a Women's Day reception, including Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Helen Mirren, Spice Girl Melanie Brown and her daughter Phoenix Brown. The outing follows Monday's celebration of Commonwealth Day, which saw the Queen wear a black dress to an event at Malborough House following a service at Westminster Abbey also attended by Prince William. The royal family is certainly in a time of distress as fans question Kate Middleton's health and whereabouts after a photo of her with her children shared on Sunday went viral. revealed to have been photoshopped, leading the Princess of Wales to apologize for the accident.

