Looking Back at 150 Years of Kentucky Derby Fashion





Vintage Derby Fashion Matt Stone/The Courier Journal Vintage Derby Fashion The mail log Vintage Derby Fashion The mail log Vintage Derby Fashion Matt Stone/The Courier Journal Vintage Derby Fashion Matt Stone/The Courier Journal Vintage Derby Fashion The mail log Vintage Derby Fashion The mail log Vintage Derby Fashion Matt Stone/The Courier Journal Vintage Derby Fashion The mail log Vintage Derby Fashion The mail log Vintage Derby Fashion The mail log Models burst from the starting gate at Churchill Downs, wearing the latest styles for the upcoming Kentucky Derby. 1965 Photo by Larry Spitzer, The Courier-Journal Style was a sure bet for the Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on May 6, 2023. Matt Stone/Messenger Journal Haute couture at the Kentucky Derby. May 4, 1963 Photo by Robert Steinau, The Courier-Journal. A woman showed off her dress at the Kentucky Derby. By Robert Steinau, The Courier-Journal. May 4, 1968 By Robert Steinau, The Courier-Journal A couple wears matching outfits while attending the Kentucky Derby. By Robert Steinau, The Courier-Journal. May 4, 1968. By Robert Steinau, The Courier-Journal A woman wore diamond-shaped sunglasses while attending the Kentucky Derby. May 4, 1968 By Robert Steinau, The Courier-Journal. Fashion at the Kentucky Derby. May 2, 1970 By Robert Steinau, The Courier-Journal Fashion at the Kentucky Derby. 1991 The mail log Fashion at the Kentucky Derby. 1979 The mail log A woman wore an elaborate hat at the Kentucky Derby. May 5, 1973 By Robert Steinau, The Courier-Journal. Jane Menko, of Santa Ana, Calif., and her mother Gladys Knaster, of Louisville, dressed in horse-themed Derby outfits while attending the race. May 5, 1973 By Robert Steinau, The Courier-Journal. Philadelphia's Peter Outlaw competes in the Kentucky Derby in style. May 5, 1973. By Robert Steinau, The Courier-Journal. Fashion at the Kentucky Derby. 1972 The mail log Fashion at the Kentucky Derby. 1972 The mail log Men's fashion at the Kentucky Derby. May 6, 1972 By Robert Steinau, The Courier-Journal. A man wears wide-leg plaid pants to attend the Kentucky Derby. May 2, 1970 By Robert Steinau, The Courier-Journal. A woman shows off her fashionable clothes while attending the Kentucky Derby. May 2, 1970, By Robert Steinau, The Courier-Journal. A woman wore an elaborate horseshoe hat at the Derby. May 2, 1970 By Robert Steinau, The Courier-Journal. Fashion at the Kentucky Derby. May 2, 1970 By Robert Steinau, The Courier-Journal A couple wears matching outfits while attending the Kentucky Derby. May 4, 1968. By Robert Steinau, The Courier-Journal. A woman showed off her dress at the Kentucky Derby. May 4, 1968 By Robert Steinau, The Courier-Journal. Even the most fashion conscious were prepared for rain and cold at the Derby. . May 6, 1967 By Larry Spitzer, The Courier-Journal Mrs. Francis Ebenkamp and her Kentucky Derby hat. May 4, 1963 Photo by Robert Steinau, The Courier-Journal. Mr. John Parker wore his cowboy hat to the Kentucky Derby. May 4, 1963 Photo by Robert Steinau, The Courier-Journal. Mrs. Dean Lowe and her Kentucky Derby hat. . May 4, 1963 Photo by Robert Steinau, The Courier-Journal Mrs. Delbert Johnson and her Kentucky Derby hat. May 4, 1963 Photo by Robert Steinau, The Courier-Journal. Fashion at the Kentucky Derby. . May 4, 1963 Photo by Robert Steinau, The Courier-Journal Fashion at the Kentucky Derby. . May 4, 1963 Photo by Robert Steinau, The Courier-Journal Fashion at the Kentucky Derby. May 4, 1963 Photo by Robert Steinau, The Courier-Journal. Fashion at the Kentucky Derby. May 4, 1963 Photo by Robert Steinau, The Courier-Journal. Fashion at the Kentucky Derby. May 4, 1963 Photo by Robert Steinau, The Courier-Journal. Two women enjoyed mint juleps at the Kentucky Derby. May 6, 1961 By Larry Spitzer, The Courier-Journal. Fashion at the 1961 Kentucky Derby. May 6, 1961 By Cort Best, The Courier-Journal. A woman with a fruit basket Derby hat sat in the paddock at Churchill Downs on Derby day. May 6, 1961 By Robert Steinau, The Courier-Journal. A couple looked at the racing schedule at Churchill Downs on Derby day. May 6, 1961 By Cort Best, The Courier-Journal. Fashion at the Kentucky Derby. May 6, 1961 By Cort Best, The Courier-Journal. A lady shows off her clock hat at the Derby. May 6, 1961 By Cort Best, The Courier-Journal. Mrs. Dan Brosnan of Albany, Georgia, and Mrs. William Fawcett of Atlanta, Georgia, suffered in a rainy Kentucky Derby. The poncho Ms. Fawcett wears was specially designed by her for the Kentucky Derby. She is a professional model. May 7, 1955. By Gene Baron, The Courier-Journal. Kentucky Derby Fashions. May 6, 1961. By Robert Steinau, The Courier-Journal. Kentucky Derby Fashions. May 6, 1961. By Robert Steinau, The Courier-Journal. Kentucky Derby Fashions. May 6, 1961. By Robert Steinau, The Courier-Journal. Bessie Erlanger of Louisville wore a sack shirt and dress to the Kentucky Derby. May 3, 1958 By Robert Steinau, The Courier-Journal. Movie star Susan Hayworth at the Kentucky Derby. . May 4, 1957 By Warren Klosterman, The Courier-Journal Duke Edward and Duchess Wallis Simpson of Windsor are the center of media attention during the Kentucky Derby. May 5, 1951 By James N. Keen, The Courier-Journal. Mrs. George P. Robbins, Jr. of New Orleans had a drink and made a bet at the Derby. May 5, 1951 Courier-Journal file photo by Spencer. Movie star Ann Sheridan attended the Kentucky Derby. May 5, 1951 By Whit Wooten, The Courier-Journal. Mrs. Marc Wymond and her Kentucky Derby guests. . April 27, 1948 By Charlie Pence, The Courier-Journal Miss Naomi Layne of Columbus, Oh, Glen Ohsner and Mary Weaver enjoyed the Kentucky Derby infield. May 1, 1948 Courier-Journal file photo by Withers. A scene from Kentucky Derby day at Churchill Downs. May 3, 1941 By Art Abfier, Le Courrier-Journal. Clara Winn, left, and Mrs. Turner Summers enjoyed their day at Churchill Downs. April 26, 1941 By Thomas V. Miller, The Courier-Journal Mr. and Mrs. Wathen Kneblekamp enjoyed their day at Churchill Downs. April 26, 1941 By Thomas V. Miller, The Courier-Journal. Fashion at the 1991 Kentucky Derby. No further information with photos. The Courier-Journal

