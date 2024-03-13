Louis Vuitton is SLAMMED after bragging about Emma Stone wearing her dress to the Oscars – AFTER she revealed it broke while accepting the Best Actress award

Emma Stone suffered a major wardrobe malfunction at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday in her custom Louis Vuitton dress — and now things are quickly going downhill for the high-end fashion house after she bragged on Instagram that the actress wore her dress, even after revealing it was broken.

After LV shared a black-and-white photo of the Poor Things star and congratulated her on winning the title of actress in a leading role, commenters went all out on the fashion faux pas – mocking ruthlessly from the designer for boasting about her partnership with Emma even though her dress was broken. mid-ceremony.

Emma, ​​35, wore a custom mint peplum strapless dress with a train designed by Nicolas Ghesquire with white gold, diamond and sapphire jewelry from LV.

Unfortunately, the zipper tore in the back, leading commenters to compare the dress to a Zara one-piece and a doorless Boeing plane.

“My dress is broken,” Emma, ​​35, said as she took the stage for her best actress acceptance speech, adding: “I think it happened during I'm Just Ken “.

Emma showed off her wardrobe malfunction while accepting the Best Actress Oscar for Poor Things at the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles

Just before the shining star accepted her trophy, the Cruella star could be seen holding the back of her dress, as the zipper broke.

“I think it happened during I'm Just Ken,” the Crazy Stupid Love star continued, as her former co-star Ryan Gosling involved her in performing his song from the movie Barbie.

“Now the whole world knows that LV makes quality Zara dresses,” one commenter remarked.

“Should have captioned it: Even his zipper is brimming with pride,” another joked.

'Hahaha, I have the nerve to post it again!!!' a popular comment read.

“It’s like Boeing showing off their plane without a door,” another person joked.

Despite the wardrobe malfunction and broken zipper in the back, the dress still looked perfect from the front.

Some fashion fans questioned the quality of Louis Vuitton's designs and others were upset that the design house had “the nerve to continue releasing them.”

“Can a brand that makes a dress for an Oscar-winning actress that doesn’t last even two hours without breaking be considered haute couture?” » one person asked.

“A prayer for the LV employee who sewed that zipper. His head is on the rib,” asked another.

“For haute couture, this was a monumental embarrassment at one of the most prestigious glamorous events of the season, and in the Best Actress category at that!” a comment read.

“Quality (or lack of) and ‘craftsmanship’ is very telling over the last decade,” said one fashion fan.

After fashion Instagram account Diet Prada shared some of the highlights, a few people came to Louis Vuitton's defense.

Fashion Instagram account Prada dietshared some of the highlights and captioned a snap of the busted dress “The shaaaade in the LV comments.”

However, many fashion enthusiasts have readily come to Louis Vuitton's defense.

“It's so fucked up – clothes are made by people. If it's too tight and too bulky it might break. Since when did Americans become advocates of perfectionism,” wrote one of them.

“I'm not making excuses for LV, but as a stylist, invisible zippers have been the bane of my styling career, they get stuck when you try to zip them and tend to separate in the middle. J 'had one explode on me while I was zipping up a customer. “In her Emmy dress, luckily I was able to sew it up and yes, embarrassing and embarrassing, a dress of this construction has an inner corset and a cincher -waist to hold the corset and dress in place,” another person shared.

One commenter clarified: “The zipper broke. The seam did not come undone. There is a difference.