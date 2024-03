9 Popular Fashion Month Trends to Try for Yourself

Now that fashion month is over and we're all in style, it's time to chat about what we saw on the runways and all the latest trends we'll see making the rounds. The Fashion Month Trend Call sets the tone for the upcoming season and provides insight into where fashion is headed. It allows designers, retailers and consumers to stay ahead of the curve and prepare for what's to come. By identifying trends, we can understand the cultural, social and economic factors that influence fashion and how these trends reflect broader societal changes. it is also an opportunity to celebrate creativity and innovation in the fashion industry, showcasing the work of designers and creatives from around the world. Below, we've identified nine key fashion trends, whether back in style or new to the eye, from Fashion Month for you to catch a glimpse of, particularly those from the main weeks of fashion from New York, London, Milan and Paris: Rich jewel tones Gucci F/W 24. Image: Courtesy of Vogue Runway. Deep, rich jewel tones such as emerald green, sapphire blue and ruby ​​red dominated the color palette, adding a luxurious and vibrant touch to the season. Oversized Outerwear Alexander McQueen F/W 24. Image: Courtesy of Vogue Runway. Oversized coats and jackets were a big trend, bringing both warmth and style. Designers played with exaggerated proportions and cocoon shapes. Vintage-inspired silhouettes Christian Dior. Image: Courtesy of Vogue Runway. Retro silhouettes from the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s are making a comeback, with A-line skirts, bell bottoms and structured blazers adding a nostalgic touch to the collections. Cozy knits Acne Studios Fall/Winter 24. Image: Courtesy of Vogue Runway. Chunky, cozy knits were a seasonal staple this fashion month, with oversized sweaters, knitted dresses and cable-knit textures adding warmth and texture to outfits. Leather Bally fall/winter 24. Image: Courtesy of Vogue Runway. Leather was a key fabric in everything from coats and pants to dresses and skirts. Designers experimented with different colors and finishes, adding a modern twist to this classic material. Statement Sleeves Alaa fall/winter 24. Image: Courtesy of Vogue Runway. Dramatic sleeves have remained a trend, with puff, bishop and balloon sleeves adding volume and interest to tops and dresses. Mix textures Alberta Ferretti fall/winter 24. Image: Courtesy of Vogue Runway. Mixing textures was a popular styling technique, with designers combining fabrics like velvet, silk and wool to create rich, tactile looks. Military-inspired details Balmain Fall/Winter 24. Image: Courtesy of Vogue Runway. Military-inspired details such as brass buttons, epaulettes and structured cuts give many collections a sense of strength and authority. Animal prints Vaquera Fall/Winter 24. Image: Courtesy of Vogue Runway. Animal prints, particularly leopard and snake prints, were a recurring motif, adding a wild and glamorous touch to outfits.

