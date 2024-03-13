The public is encouraged to drop off their dresses and accessories in select Comerica stores March 18-April 12

DETROIT, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Comerica Bank welcomes donations for its sixth annual prom dress drive beginning Monday March 18and continuing through Friday April 12thin support of the community partner Jackets for work. Individuals and businesses can drop off new or gently used dresses, as well as accessories, such as jewelry, shoes, handbags and scarves, at participating Comerica stores to benefit the Southeast. Michigan students.



Comerica Bank will host the sixth annual Metro Detroit Prom Dress Drive to benefit Jackets for Jobs.



Ten Comerica Bank banking centers and offices in metro Detroit will serve as collection sites. For the first time, Comerica will accept donations of dresses and accessories over a four-week period, the longest donation period since Comerica's prom dress drive began in 2017.

For the second year in a row, Comerica will provide donated dresses and accessories to Jackets for Jobs, a Detroitnonprofit that focuses on career development and removing barriers by providing high-quality clothing that makes customers look and feel professional to support success in the workplace.

“Teaming up with Jackets for Jobs has been incredibly successful this past year. We appreciate the passion of Alison Vaughn and his team in their commitment to reaching and positively impacting our young people during this very impressionable and important time in their lives,” said Steve Davis, Comerica Bank Michigan market president. “Each year, we are truly grateful for the support we receive from our customers and communities throughout Metro Detroit during this effort. Their generosity makes our prom dress drive possible.”

In total, over its past five prom dress drives, Comerica has collected more than 7,700 dresses, including a record-breaking more than 2,200 last year, to benefit local teens who otherwise would not be able to not treat yourself to formal wear and discover the tradition of the high school prom.

“Our mission is to empower others to achieve great things by providing them with the resources to help them overcome the obstacles that exist,” said Alison Vaughn, Founder and Executive Director of Jackets for Jobs. “Clothing and attire, whether for the workplace or for special events, can get in the way of meaningful experiences and achievements. Our goal in partnering with Comerica is to open the door to success. Teenagers are vulnerable and we hope our store can provide them with excitement and inspiration as they look forward to some of the most special moments of their teenage years without the challenges that might linger.

Donation locations

Individuals and local businesses, including area bridal and gown stores, wishing to donate dresses and accessories to the Comerica Prom Dress Campaign can do so in the following nine metro cities. Detroit communities: Ann Arbor, Bloomfield Hills, Dear born, Detroit, Grosse Pointe, New Baltimore, Northville, Novi And Rochester Hills.

The following Comerica Bank branches will accept donations:

Comerica Banking Centers

Ann Arbor | Stade Boul.-Pauline : 1969 W. Stadium Boulevard, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48103

: 1969 W. Stadium Boulevard, 48103 Bloomfield Hills | Woodward-Hunter : 36440, avenue Woodward, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan 48304

: 36440, avenue Woodward, 48304 Bloomfield Hills | Telegraph-Long Lake : 3910 Telegraph Road, Ste. 100, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan 48302

: 3910 Telegraph Road, Ste. 100, 48302 Dear born | Michigan-American : 16150, avenue Michigan, Dearborn, Michigan 48126

: 16150, avenue Michigan, 48126 Grosse Pointe | Fisherman – St. Paul : 415 Fisher Road, Grosse Pointe, MI 48230

: 415 Fisher Road, 48230 New Baltimore | Gratiot -Cotton : 50300 avenue Gratiot, New Baltimore, Michigan 48051

: 50300 avenue Gratiot, 48051 Northville | Northville : 129 E. Main Street, Northville, Michigan 48167

: 129 E. Main Street, 48167 Novi | Grand River and Beck : 47440 Grand River, New, Michigan 48374

: 47440 Grand River, 48374 Rochester Hills | Walton Adams: 3021, boulevard Walton, Rochester Hills, Michigan 48309

Comerica Offices

Those who donate dresses and accessories to the Comerica Prom Dress Drive in Detroit can do so by dropping off items in the main lobby of the Comerica Bank Center.

Detroit | Comerica Banking Center: 411, rue W. Lafayette, Detroit, Michigan 48226

Jackets for Jobs Prom Dress Shop

This year's Jackets for Jobs prom dress boutique will take place Friday April 19 through Sunday April 21 at the Samaritan Center (5555 Conner Street) in Detroit. Schools, organizations or families with teens in need can contact Jackets for Jobs at (313) 579-9160 for more information.

Celebrating 175 years

This year, Comerica Bank celebrates 175 years of serving its communities, making it that of Michigan oldest bank. Comerica was founded in 1849 in Detroit at a time when all the city's banks were reserved for the business world. This is what motivated Comerica's decision to adapt its banking services to citizens and those who wish to secure their personal and financial future. Since its creation, Comerica has grown into Michigan and nationwide by focusing on the customer first and providing personal, small business and commercial banking, and wealth management services. Throughout its history, Comerica has partnered with community and nonprofit organizations to improve financial education, address critical community needs, and provide volunteer opportunities for colleagues.

About Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank, a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated, served Michigan longer than any other bank with a continuous presence dating back 175 years Detroit founded in 1849. It is the largest banking employer in the metropolitan area Detroit and has approximately 4,500 employees (FTE) statewide. With one of the largest networks of banking centers in Michigan, Comerica maintains enduring relationships with unwavering integrity and financial prudence. Comerica has a positive impact on the lives of Michigan residents by helping clients succeed, providing financial support that helps hundreds of charitable organizations, and actively participating in that of Detroit revitalization of the city center. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company strategically aligned across three business segments: commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management. Follow on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ComericaX (formerly known as Twitter): @ComericaBank and Instagram: @comerica_bank.

About Job Jackets

Jackets for work is an award-winning nonprofit organization that provides career clothing to job seekers in Metro Detroit. For more than two decades, we've helped more than 35,000 job seekers do their best to secure employment. For people facing barriers to employment and independence, clothing insecurity is real. This could mean having nothing to wear or not having the right thing to wear. Both are barriers to advancement. Jackets for Jobs provides a stable source of well-maintained, well-displayed clothing suitable for every need, from casual wear to work wear.

SOURCE Comerica Bank