Al-Hilal: Saudi club sets record for most consecutive wins in men's football









CNN

—

Saudi club Al-Hilal has set the world record for the most consecutive victories among men. soccer Tuesday, beating Al-Ittihad 2-0 in AFC Champions League. This is Al-Hilal's 28th consecutive victory, breaking the previous record set by Welsh side New Saints in the 2016/17 season. Before that, Dutch giants Ajax held the record for 44 years following a 26-game winning streak between 1971 and 1972. Everyone at Al Hilal is excited to make world football history by winning 28 consecutive matches, said manager Jorge Jesus. This truly is an incredible achievement and I would like to thank everyone at the club for their part in this momentous winning record. Holding a 2-0 advantage heading into Tuesday's quarterfinal second leg, Al-Hilal nearly fell behind when Romarinho hit the post in the first half. The home side dominated much of the early stages of the match in Jeddah, and it took until the 61st minute for left back Yasser Al-Shahrani to give the Blue Waves the lead. Any chance of an improbable comeback disappeared for Al-Ittihad when Abderrazak Hamdallah was shown a red card for grabbing Ali Al-Bulaihi by the throat before Malcom scored Al-Hilal's second goal in stoppage time . Records don't matter as much as trophies, Jesus added. It is up to everyone at Al-Hilal to ensure we close the season as champions of the Roshn Saudi League and achieve our goals in the cup competitions. Only then can we truly celebrate. Al-Hilal, seeking a fifth Asian title, will next face Al Ain in the Champions League semi-final after the Emirati side knocked Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr out of the competition on Monday. Al-Hilal, whose winning streak began on September 25, last lost a match on August 12. Undefeated in the Saudi Pro League this season, the team is 12 points ahead of Al-Nassr at the top of the standings. What's even more impressive is that this success happened largely without star player Neymar, who underwent major knee surgery in November. According to Guinness World RecordsOlympique Lyonnais Fminin has the most consecutive victories in men's or women's football with 41 in all competitions between 2012 and 2013.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/13/sport/al-hilal-consecutive-wins-record-spt-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos