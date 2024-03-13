Kelly Wearstler Reviews Fall 2024 Fashion Month





Inspiration exists everywhere. Music, technology, art, nature and certainly fashion all serve as starting points for my studio work. I found a lot of inspiration in February while attending the fall 2024 fashion shows in London, Milan and Paris. Seeing the collections in person gives me a 360-degree view of the silhouettes, colors, textures and material concepts offered by the designers. It also gives me access to the show’s immersive sets and experiences, in which design plays a central role. When I attend shows, I contemplate our upcoming collections of lighting, furniture, accessories, textiles and our interior projects and I think of my own wardrobe, of course. At the Burberry show in London, Daniel Lee's luxurious earth-toned collection played with rich color variations, enhanced by a striking mix of materials. I love designing tone-on-tone interior pieces that highlight materiality and texture. In both fashion and design, I like to mix smooth, shiny materials with soft, matte materials and work contrasting patterns and shapes in unified tonal hues. The opposing materials complement each other wonderfully and each element has its own importance. The Burberrys collection was a vibrant reminder of this. In Milan, Prada took traditional wardrobe staples, such as tailored suits, and subverted them. Pops of chartreuse, gold, magenta, bubble gum pink, electric red, and sky blue brought this otherwise subdued palette to life. Research and history are essential to my practice: a well-informed start provides a basis for new ideas. The Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons collection embodies this. I would like to see more historical pieces introduced into interiors in unconventional contexts. Let's be subversive. I'm always fascinated by designers who create environments that set the tone for their shows and suggest a concept or provenance without being too literal. At the heart of my own design philosophy, it's about making an emotional connection and conveying subtext. At Prada, OMA (a long-time collaborator of the house for everything related to architecture or design) created an exhibition space alluding to the relationship between nature and technology, a recurring theme this season. Models walked on a glass floor that, supported by a rigorous black grid, floated above an organic, flowing installation that resembled a forest floor. This contrast gave an ethereal softness to a quite serious collection and helped us understand the clothes even more. Kelly Wearstler wears Bottega Veneta Esenia Araslanova At Bottega Veneta, the show's creative director Matthieu Blazy also played a central narrative role. Its thoughtful decor channeled the American Southwest with a burnt plywood floor that evoked the organic spirit of desert sands. Giant Saguaro cacti, all rendered in hand-blown Murano glass, and rows of Le Corbusiers LC14 Cabanon stools with the same treatment as the floor punctuated the show. The craftsmanship of Blazy's leather garments, some beautifully cut, others trimmed with vivid fringe, felt right at home in this setting. And the rusticity of the space provided an intriguing contrast to the dramatic silhouettes and feminine fluidity of some of Blazy's most extravagant looks. While Bottega transported us to the American southwest, the Diors Paris fashion show sent us into a world of oriental inspiration. Creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri tapped Indian artist Shakuntala Kulkarni to create archival clothing sculptures to anchor the show. They evoked warriors and provided the context for the understated yet powerful fall collection. Chiuri wanted you to know that these clothes were armor, even though, like the fringed and intricately beaded evening gowns, they might seem delicate at first glance. The strength projected by the Chiuri collection was the inspiration I was looking for. I also appreciated the sharp trench coats, asymmetrical suits, Mod-ish checkered overcoats and swinging-sixties mini skirts. Sharp, classic basics are all the more effective and can be catapulted into modernity when they're infused with intention and styled to make a point. Whether dressing for the day, designing spaces, or conceptualizing products, I intend to spark contemplation and emotion. And, like these designers, I like to leave room for interpretation, so I won't necessarily explain it to you. Kelly Wearstler's favorite looks:

