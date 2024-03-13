Kelly Clarkson is a vision in a fitted dress fit for a bride





Kelly Clarkson swapped her hosting role for a guest spot when she stepped out of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday. A host of The Kelly Clarkson Show, 41, looked radiant as she beamed in a body-hugging, bridal-worthy white dress, which was midi length and featured a super cinched waist. © Getty Kelly Clarkson appeared on the series alongside Peyton Manning and Mike Tirico The modern dress featured unusual panels of ribbed fabric that adorned the waist, torso and shoulders, adding structure and interest to the plain white garment. © Getty Kelly could have been a modern bride The “Stronger” singer also had embellishments on her wrists and hips that created a stunning hourglass figure. Kelly teamed her dress with a pair of crisp white stilettos. © Getty Kelly wowed in a white dress The “Because Of You” singer accessorized her look with a simple pair of thin silver hoop earrings and stacked on a few statement rings, opting to go without a necklace to highlight the V-shaped neckline of her dress. As always, Kelly looked lit from within. She smiled for the camera alongside former quarterback Peyton Manning and sportscaster Mike Tirico wearing a brown-toned nude lip and warm brown smoky eye. Her swept-back hair featured full bangs and softly dried ends. Kelly also wowed in white when she attended the Grammy Awards with her adorable seven-year-old son Remington. The “Breakaway” singer stunned in a fit-and-flare mermaid dress with a bardot neckline that made her look like a movie star. © Getty Kelly and Remy looked so cute together on the red carpet The award-winning songwriter was dripping in diamonds with dazzling jewelry on her wrists and hanging from her ears. She carried a white clutch with silver detailing to tie the look together and her hair was worn in old Hollywood curls with tons of volume at the roots. © Getty Images Kelly wore stunning jewelry from Jared Atelier Diamond Kelly ditched the soft glam she sports on the set of her hit daytime chat show in favor of a grungy black smokey eye and brown lip. Her adorable son shook his mother's hand, dressed in a cute velvet suit with studded Timberland boots and a well-made Lego bodice. ©Instagram Kelly Clarkson wore a black smokey eye at the 2024 Grammys The old American idol the winner also likes to wear touches of white when she hosts her show. We loved Kelly's pussy-bow shirt that was worn under her bodycon denim dress that she wore to interview Dwyane Wade and Jay Shetty. © Getty Kelly Clarkson wore a fitted denim dress Meanwhile, she sported a winter look that gave ice queen vibes of the best kind. Kelly wore a straight maxi skirt with faux pockets and a front slit with a matching turtleneck sweater with sleeves cut off at the elbow. © Getty Kelly wore white when she welcomed Christopher Briney and Lily James DISCOVER:Kelly Clarkson's Waist-Cinching Black Leather Dress Sparks Fan Reaction She wore delicate gold jewelry to complete her look as she chatted with actors Christopher Briney and Lily James before taking the stage for a rendition of Avery Anna's “Just Cause I Love You.”

