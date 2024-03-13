Amazon Viral Nightgown Dress: Comfort and Style Worth the Hype





We all know the Amazon Coat which has sold like gangbusters in recent years, hasn't it? RIGHT. Well, there's a new viral sensation in town: everyone, check out the Amazon nightgown dress. OK, OK, it's not really a nightgown, but thanks to its light, flowy fit, the powers that be (aka fashion influencers) call it that. You know something's trending when it has its own hashtag, and this dress got one early on: #AmazonNightgown. Are you ready to find out how much this in-demand dress costs? A little over 30 dollars! This is part of the reason why it explodes by the gram and beyond. We can not not allow you to try. And its Prime with free returns, making it a no-brainer. Part Little House on the Prairie and part millennial partying all summer in Montauk, the nightgown dress gives off a major bohemian vibe and is reminiscent of Poupette St. Barths And Spell and the gypsy collectivestylish dresses but at a fraction of the price. Another thought on why it's gaining momentum: the aforementioned loose fit. In the age of skinny jeans and crop tops, sometimes a girl just wants to throw on a nap dress, even if it has a cute pattern and chic details, to run some errands. No bulge of fat in the back, no pinching of the pants, just lovely soft cotton creating an ultra-flattering silhouette. What's not to like about that? Find out how @chrissymward I've styled it below. Pairing it with a sleek ponytail and woven bag, the fashion blogger told her nearly 30,000 followers it was money well spent. So I tried the dress, which is actually called get ready to take a bite, the R.Vivimos Women's Bohemian Long Sleeve Floral Print V-Neck Tassel Midi Dress. Because it sure was an Instagram vs. reality scenario, right? Available in more than 30 colors, I chose the pink pattern in size small. Many reviewers told me to size up because the chest was tight, but given the voluminous skirt, I played it safe and stayed my normal size, which I was happy with because it fits perfectly. This is a rare treat, especially when ordering women's clothing online. My takeaway: The brightly colored material is actually a blend of rayon and cotton (not just cotton). This makes it super light and almost silky on the skin, which is why the comparison between pajamas and nightgowns is apt. My fear that this fabric would overwhelm my 5-foot-4-inch stature was dispelled as soon as I put it on. While it's certainly loose, the dress is definitely not huge. The midi length is my favorite detail, as it hits a flattering point between my knees and ankles, but the tricky part is going to be finding a bra or underwear that will match the plunging neckline! If you're worried that the shapeless cut of the dress will be more potato sack and less sexy fairy princess, I understand. But its fit is much narrower in real life than it appears online, and with the help of jewelry and accessories (layered necklaces, bracelets, sunglasses, and cute sandals!), the dress for which others pay over $300 from high end designers easily goes from dull to fabulous. Or you can pair it with flip flops and a ponytail and head to your local farmers market looking effortlessly chic. That's right, the Amazon Nightgown Dress is the perfect early spring transitional dress that you don't want to miss, and you shouldn't remember it either, because remember. It's only $34!

