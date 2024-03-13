Fashion
Best razors for men 2024
The best razors for men travel the contours of the head to deliver a smooth, polished finish without cutting into the skin. There are manual and electric models with accessories like a precise trimmer or cleaning brush. Other considerations include the number of shaving heads, battery life, portability and ergonomic design. Our favorite head shaver is the Pitbull Silver Electric Shaver, compact, waterproof and equipped with four heads for a close shave. If you prefer a manual device, the HeadBlade Moto Shaving Razor has a comfortable and unique design that allows precise control while shaving.
It can be a game of patience as you test different razors, but it's not necessarily a game of trial and error. Below, discover the best razors for men, based on extensive research and advice from a grooming stylist. John Figueroa.
Forbes Vetted contributors are among the most respected in their fields, as are the experts we seek out for insights on these articles. The author of this article, Adam Hurly, has been writing about grooming for over a decade on sites like GQ, Men's Journal, Gear Patrol, SPY and more. Hurly also gathered key insights and tips from STMNT grooming stylist, John Figueroa. This story was overseen by Deputy Editor Jane Sung, who has produced grooming stories on the site, including the best, rigorously tested beard trimmer and hair clipper packs.
How We Choose the Best Razors for Men
To determine the best razors for men, we read hundreds of product reviews and evaluated options from many brands. We ultimately chose the best by determining which devices were consistently top-rated by customers and received high marks for quality, durability, and maintenance. We also looked at whether each pick had an ergonomic design that was comfortable to hold and use. Figueroa then made recommendations based on his own experiences.
