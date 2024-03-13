Anya Taylor-Joy's Oscars dress inspired by the 1949 Dior dress





Just like the new Apple TV+ series The new look takes viewers back to the 1940s – when Christian Dior burst onto the fashion scene – the 2024 Oscars also provided a portal to that era of elegance. Oscar presenter and Dune: part two Actress Anya Taylor-Joy stunned on Sunday night wearing a crystal-encrusted, scalloped Dior Haute Couture dress that was actually inspired by two 1949 dresses. Both are currently on display in a breathtaking fashion exhibition, “Shaping San Francisco: A Century of Style”, which is on view until August 11 at the De Young Museum in San Francisco (which has the dresses in its permanent collection). The pair of famous archival dresses are called “Junon” and “Venus” and were part of Christian Dior's fall/winter 1949-1950 haute couture collection. To create a modern version for Taylor-Joy (ambassador of the luxury house since 2021), the artistic director of Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri, imagined a refined silhouette, which is inspired by the scalloped look of the “Junon” dress as well than the bodice. details of the “Venus” dress. “When it came out, I knew straight away what it was. It was just a much slimmer version of the original dress,” said designer and TV personality Jenna Lyons. The Hollywood Reporter to see Taylor-Joy, one of this year's best-dressed stars at the Oscars, wearing Dior tailoring. “It was wonderful.” Laura Camerlengo, the curator of De Young's “Fashioning San Francisco” exhibition, explained this inspiration further in an interview with the Chronicle of San Francisco. “It’s a reinterpretation of the two sisters’ dresses,” Camerlengo said. “There are particular elements in the decorative treatments and embellishments that are much more 'Venus'-like, particularly the long sequins that are seen along the edges of each petal; this type of grayish blue tone looks much more like “Juno”. But the treatment of the bodice, which is more columnar, reminds me more of certain Dior designs for fall/winter 1952-53. According to the Chroniclethe department store I. Magnin & Company donated the two dresses to the museum in 1949. This isn't the first time that the “Junon” dress has inspired a new look for a celebrity. At the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Dior ambassador Natalie Portman presents to promote her film May Decemberwore a loose evening dress that also recreated the scalloped pattern of the original. Natalie Portman, in Dior, and Charles Melton in Cannes in 2023. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

