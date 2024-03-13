Orchard Lake fashion show honors Polish heritage and graduation of first all-female class – Detroit Catholic

On the evening of March 9, Orchard Lake schools and the broader Polish community hosted a unique celebration of the women among them and a shared heritage by hosting Blooms of Tradition, a fashion show by Detroit native Recultured Designs , Alexandra Lisiecki. The event was the “soft opening” of the newly renovated Galeria, located on the sprawling Orchard Lake Schools campus, and featured designs created by internally displaced Ukrainian refugees, providing them with an outlet of income. (Photos by Gabriella Patti | Detroit Catholic)

St. Mary's students modeled Slavic-inspired designs in a newly renovated Polish cultural center; profits help Ukrainian refugees

ORCHARD LAKE A day after International Women's Day, Orchard Lake schools and the broader Polish community hosted a unique celebration of the women among them and a shared heritage by hosting Blooms of Tradition, a fashion show by Recultured Designs. The March 9 fashion show, featuring the designs of Detroit native Alexandra Lisiecki, whose work is inspired by her Polish heritage, was modeled entirely by women from the local Polish community, including several Orchard Lake students.

Twenty young women marched on the temporary podium inside the newly opened Galeria, a building on the Orchard Lake Schools campus that was recently renovated to display the extensive arts and culture archives owned by the Polish Institute of Culture and Research, formerly known as the Polish Institute of Culture and Research. Assignment. The Galeria, an original campus building from when the Michigan Military Academy transformed over the years from a chapel, dining hall and athletic center to its use current as an arts and culture center, said Ania Bieciuk, associate director. for the affairs of Polonia.







Detroit native Alexandra Lisiecki, left, founded Recultured Designs in 2012. The designs are a love letter to her Polish heritage, she said.

It is a poignant reminder of the journey our community has taken, a testament to the resilience, adaptability and enduring spirit of our Polish ancestors, Bieciuk told the audience before the show. Being Polish is much more than just lineage or heritage, we all know that. It is a living, breathing identity that we carry within each of us, an indissoluble bond that connects us to our ancestors, our traditions and our collective history. It is a source of immense pride and joy, a source of creativity, resilience and strength that we draw on in times of celebration and challenge. Bieciuk said Lisieckis Recultivated drawings embody this Polish spirit of creativity and resilience. Alexandra weaves the threads of our past with the dynamic possibilities of the future, Bieciuk said. His creations are a tribute to the beauty and complexity of our Polish identity. Founded in 2012, Recultured Designs is based in San Francisco and is Lisiecki's love letter to his Polish heritage and roots. Lisiecki said his grandparents, who lived in Poland, both worked in the garment industry. It means more to me to be at New York Fashion Week, Lisiecki told the audience after the show. This evening is definitely more than fashion for me because it's a celebration of something deeper and more meaningful.”







Ania Bieciuk, left, associate director of Polonia affairs at the Polish Institute of Culture and Research, said Lisieckis' recultured designs embody the Polish spirit of creativity and resilience.

A favorite quote I found recently by a science fiction writer says, “Folklore is like a knot that ties us to our ancestors,” Lisiecki added. This is why I do what I do. I'm not a particular lover of fashion, I'm a lover of folklore and my heritage, so I try to create pieces that are timeless and can be worn for years. Lisieckis' designs are, however, much more than just chic, Slavic-inspired folk fashion; Each garment is made by internally displaced Ukrainian war refugees, providing them with a means of livelihood, an important cause for the Polish Institute, Bieciuk explained. Toward the end of the evening, Bieciuk announced that the institute's Ukraine Relief Fund had reached a record $108,466. The institute launched the fund in April 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February of that year. The funds were sent to charities in Poland that provide humanitarian aid and assistance to Ukrainian refugees who have crossed their borders. “Thanks to the Ukrainian Relief Fund and Alexandra's compassionate work with Ukrainian refugees, we reaffirm our commitment to the principles of solidarity, empathy and community that are at the heart of Polish philosophy,” Bieciuk added, encouraging people present to donate to the fund.







St. Mary's Preparatory juniors and twin sisters Amelia and Miriam Czarnik present a ceremonial check, celebrating the total amount raised by the institute's Ukraine Relief Fund since April 2022.

The choice to host a fashion show on campus featuring Orchard Lakes students also speaks to how far the school has come, Orchard Lake Schools officials and students said. Detroit Catholic. In 2020, St. Mary's Preparatory opened its doors to its first all-girls class, a major step forward after 135 years as an all-boys school. The first class, which initially included 48 girls, will graduate this spring. The girls' school is now home to more than 300 students, including Reece McNutt, one of the first students to enroll, who took part in the fashion show. It was a great blessing to come here and be a part of the school's first class of girls, McNutt said. Detroit Catholic. I think it's really important that we have women here, and it's been an incredible experience. McNutt, who is 50 percent Polish, said participating in the fashion show helped her feel closer to her Polish roots. Wearing these dresses and being around all the Polish speakers today as well as Polish food helped me feel a stronger connection to my Polish heritage, McNutt said. This is something I want to pursue more in the future; my friend told me that it was not too late to start learning Polish.







Reece McNutt, a preparatory senior at St. Mary's, said participating in the show helped her feel closer to her Polish heritage and made it feel like a celebration of her graduating class, the first all-female class in Orchard Lake.







The models walk the catwalk one last time in their Recultured creations, all made by Ukrainian refugees.

Before the show began, Bieciuk spoke to the mostly female audience. Being a woman is a source of joy and pride, she said, and the fashion show, as well as the women who participate in it, are a tribute to everything that women embody. Women are bearers of life, architects of society and harbingers of change, Bieciuk said. This gathering is a tribute to the strength, grace and resilience that women embody. It is a celebration of our ability to nourish, to heal, to unite the qualities that are the very foundation of our Polish community and our common humanity. “Let us enjoy the beauty of our traditions, the strength of our community and the limitless possibilities that await us,” she added. “It’s a celebration of everything we are, everything we’ve been, and everything we aspire to be.”

