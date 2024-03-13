This dress looks like a piece from Carrie Bradshaw's closet

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

From the hit show Sex and the city aired before Amazon became a staple in all our homes, it begs the question: Carrie Bradshaw, played by the one and only Sarah Jessica ParkerI made purchases on Amazon? If you ask Wewe think she would have been a major fan. Not only could she find chic city girl dresses like this one at affordable prices, but she would also be a fan of fast shipping. After all, it gives time to focus on bigger things (do you understand?).

Although there are infinite amounts of chic fashion pieces to choose from on Amazon, there are just a few that we think would find a place in a classy city girl like Bradshaw's caddy – and the Cherry Cat long kaftan dress is one of them. It gives off a city chic vibe for only $30!

Get the Cherry Cat Beachwear Long Kaftan Dress for only $30 at Amazon! Please note that prices are accurate as of publication date, March 13, 2024, but are subject to change.

We can see any sassy socialite wearing this kaftan dress while strutting down the streets of Manhattan, wearing her latest Manolo Blahniks and a Fendi clutch, going out for drinks with the girls (cosmos, anyone?). But being versatile, we can also consider the dress to be a fantastic choice for a day in the Hamptons, paired with a straw hat, tote and sandals – while sipping on a chilled glass of rosé.

The kaftan has a flowing design that is bound to be comfortable thanks to its non-restrictive nature. Its silhouette is oversized enough to be a one-size-fits-all scenario, so you can be sure it will fit your body shape. It's also made from 100% viscose fabric, giving it a luxurious, silky feel that's more durable and long-lasting.

But it is not only We-approved – it is also appreciated by more than one 1,200 Amazon buyers who gave it a five-star rating. In a review It seems so Carrie Bradshaw-coded, this shopper said the dress gives “effortless glamour”, a key note of her style.

“When [the dress] I came and shared some photos with friends, I had to send a few links because people loved it so much they wanted their own,” they said. “I will live in [it] this summer. It also doesn't appear see-through, so it can be worn in many different situations. Maybe this is my new job from home uniform.

Simply put, this dress is the perfect way to prepare for warmer temperatures as summer approaches. Find it in this fun, retro print and many more for just $30 on Amazon now!

