How algorithms are rewiring fashion

Imagine you are a typical buyer.

You open TikTok until it's banned anyway to scroll through videos. You quickly come across one of an influencer talking about the latest trend blowing up on the app. It could be a mafia lady, like a tomato girl or a cottagecore, before it doesn't matter. You watch until the end. As you continue to scroll, you see more talk about the trend, which isn't revolutionary but is fun and easy to do. It makes you want to go shopping.

You open Shein to a feed full of products. You spot one that fits the trend and you order it. A few days later he arrives. Not sure if it's really for you or not, but this trend keeps getting more and more popular and it's perfect for that. You keep it and wear it once or twice, but one day you come back to TikTok and spot an influencer talking about a new trend.

This purchasing journey is common today and is the result of algorithms. They start on the TikToks For You page, but they also consider what content influencers post when optimizing for views, what Shein sells, and even how the delivery service gets the product to you.

And it's not just these companies that use them. They are omnipresent on the Internet. Retailers other than Shein rely on them to forecast demand for core products and quickly identify and reorder items that are selling well. Brands themselves can design clothing based on trend reports that use algorithms to extract information from social media.

New Yorker editor Kyle Chayka, who will speak at BoF Professional Summit New Frontiers: AI, digital culture and virtual worlds on March 22, details the effects of algorithms in his book Filterworld: How Algorithms Flattened Culture.

Their influence is not always beneficial for fashion.

Much of the world's population today accesses cultural content like fashion, music, and entertainment through social media and streaming services, and algorithms allow these platforms to present the content that users see through default. This is not a problem in itself. Who wouldn't prefer to see shows or albums that are relevant to them rather than having to wade through the huge libraries these platforms have?

Where this becomes a problem, according to Chayka, is that it creates the conditions for instantly and easily enjoyable content to rise to the top and everything else to sink. Difficult works that take time to understand and appreciate are at a disadvantage. It's too easy to skim through them or move on to the next track, and much of what we consider great cultural products today falls into this category.

[F]Fashion, to take one example, is often stronger as an art form when it doesn't follow rules and strive for averages, writes Chayka.

Unorthodox and more difficult things can still happen. The Margiela Tabi, a shoe style known for its divisive split-toe design, has reached new levels of notoriety in 2023 thanks to TikTok.

But they could use some help following a viral moment that plays on the algorithm. Part of what sparked interest in the shoes was swiper Tabi's viral story about a woman's Tinder date stealing her Tabi Mary Janes.

This highlights one of the other ways brands have learned to attract attention: marketing stunts and exaggerated looks designed to circulate online. As BoF's Robert Williams pointed out last year, eye-catching statements from brands like Balenciaga and Gucci have fueled much of the fashion conversation in recent years, largely due to the rise of social media algorithms , which promote provocation by detecting and amplifying the debate, he wrote. .

Not all algorithms are the same. The ones that fashion companies use to revamp products that perform well don't necessarily have the same impact as the ones that shape our social feeds, even though the goal of both is to automate the work of giving consumers what they want.

But what they all do is influence what consumers see, like, buy and wear. The power of algorithms has even made some shoppers wonder whether they buy things because they really like them or just because they've seen them online so many times, a phenomenon Chayka talked about. in the New Yorker and covers in his book.

Perhaps the ultimate symbol of algorithmic supremacy is the importance of influencers today. In a survey carried out by Morning Consult, more than half of Gen Z said they want to become influencers. The job practically exists to produce content that can deliver social algorithms to a high number of followers, making influencers an essential marketing channel for today's brands.

As Chayka said in her book: If you want something to be popular in Filterworld, the quickest way is to have the influencers on your side.