Chrissy Teigen reveals her 'boob lift scars' in a sheer dress at Jay-Z and Beyoncé's 2024 Oscars party





Light, camera, action. Chrissy Teigen always keeps it real on social media, and Tuesday was no different when she shared a few snaps from Beyonc and Jay-Z's annual 2024 Oscars “Gold Party” that revealed a little more than meets the eye. 'she had planned. “When the flash hits your boobs, lift the scars,” the 38-year-old model captioned a carousel of Photos from Instagramthen commented on her post and wrote: “Y’all are zooming, I can feel it!!! » Chrissy Teigen showed off her chest in a sheer corset on Sunday. Chrissyteigen/Instagram Teigen and her husband John Legend looked chic for Jay-Z and Beyoncé's Gold Party. Chrissyteigen/Instagram The back of her dress showed some booty. Chrissyteigen/Instagram Shop while you drop with Post Wanted Save time and money with the latest deals, discounts, trends, reviews and more. Thanks for recording! Her sheer Jasmin Erbas look is more bare than her scars, with the completely sheer black corset revealing her entire chest. The mom-of-four teamed the bold top with a sheer wrap skirt featuring gold embroidery, wearing black knickers and matching stockings underneath. Teigen wore her curly hair parted up for the post-Oscars party on Sunday, accessorizing with earrings and black heels with ankle straps. She also attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday. MovieMagic Her Oscar de la Renta dress featured silver appliques. MovieMagic As for her husband, John Legend, he wore a black tuxedo with stunning gold beaded details on the shoulders. Earlier in the night, the couple hit the Vanity Fair Oscars Party red carpet in completely different looks, with Teigen wearing a sheer silver dress with floral appliques and the “All of Me” singer, 45, sporting a classic tuxedo. As for her “boob lift scars,” fans appreciated her honesty on Instagram, like one who wrote, “I love the transparency – pun intended.” But seriously, I do it. The proud mom welcomed her fourth child via surrogate last year. Instagram/@chrissyteigen The star often sports a sheer cut. River / MEGA For more Page Six style… Teigen has been open about her plastic surgery in the past, revealing in 2020 that she received implants when she was 20, but had them removed and had her breasts reduced and lifted later. same year after giving birth to her first two children, Luna and Miles. “I have these scars and so does my daughter. None of us would change that for anything. Thanks for normalizing scars! » wrote a second Instagram user. Several famous friends also responded to the comments, like Katy Perry, who wrote, “I'm in,” and Padma Lakshmi, who commented, “Damn!!! .” No matter what she wears, this star always shines.

