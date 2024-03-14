Valley Fair in San Jose Expands Luxury Collection with New Merchants

SAN JOSE — San Jose's Westfield Valley Fair is expanding its collection of luxury stores by adding more high-end merchants, a sign that the South Bay is successfully overcoming retail woes that threaten other parts of the Bay Area.

Some luxury retailers have opened while others are working to open later this year at the mega mall near the Interstate 880 and Stevens Creek Boulevard interchange.

“We've always had a strong luxury collection, but with the new additions, we're really complementing our luxury stores,” said Sue Newsom, senior general manager of Westfield Valley Fair.

In March 2020, Valley Fair unveiled the first phase of a $1.1 billion mall expansion project in a celebratory but uncertainty-tinged event – ​​the same month as the coronavirus pandemic began to shake the global economy.

The timing was unfortunate, as state and local government agencies soon after began imposing broad business closures to combat the spread of the virus. Lockdowns have affected Valley Fair and countless other shopping centers.

Yet even after the closures and restrictions, now lifted, Valley Fair has added more than 25 new or renovated luxury retailers, according to mall officials.

Among the latest additions to the Valley Fair luxury collection:

— Valentino, a women’s and men’s fashion boutique. It’s the only Valentino in the South Bay and the second in Northern California.

— Fendi, a fashion boutique, clothing and accessories for women and men. This is the second store in Northern California and the first in the South Bay.

— Loewe, a clothing and accessories store.

— Marc Jacobs, a fashion and accessories store that recently reopened its Valley Fair location after an extensive renovation.

— Clothing and accessories retailer Louis Vuitton is expected to open before the end of the year following a complete store renovation.

Other luxury collection stores at Valley Fair include Burberry, Panerai, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Christian Dior, Christian Louboutin, Tiffany & Co., Versace, Cartier, Balenciaga and TAG Heuer.

Valley Fair's expansion, however, produced much more than the addition of luxury stores.

The renovated mall now also houses merchants offering unique experiences such as food-focused movie screenings at the ShowPlace ICON Theater & Kitchen; Bowlero, which mixes bowling and disco; the Apple Store and its loyal and committed customer base; and Eataly, a food hall that is also an immersion in all aspects of Italian cuisine and wine.

“One of the most important transformations at Valley Fair is that we now have a large quantity of product for each customer,” Newsom said. “Whether it’s food, luxuries, ordinary clothes and now experiences, it has made us extremely balanced. We have something to offer every customer.

Valley Fair's expansion is also paying off with a remarkable rebound from setbacks triggered by the coronavirus outbreak and shutdowns.

A few weeks ago, Jean-Marie Tritant, general manager of Unibail Rodamco Westfield, main owner of Westfield Valley Fair, noted during a conference call with analysts that store attendance and sales were doing well in the market. American in the final. three months of 2023.

“We are seeing positive performance (in the United States) in terms of attendance and sales, both up 3% on a solid basis in 2022,” Tritant said on the conference call.

Likewise, the Westfield Valley Fair is seeing an increase in customer visits and retail sales, Newsom said.

“We are well above pre-pandemic levels,” Newsom said. “We have consistently seen good year-over-year increases, even after the pandemic ended. Our increases are certainly healthy. They are well above the average increase in our American shopping centers.