Authorities search former Sheriff Jamey Noel's Indiana home
Noel allegedly spent nearly $200,000 on formal clothing and tailoring between 2019 and 2023, using credit cards registered to his nonprofit EMS companies.
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. Indiana State Police executed a search warrant Wednesday at the primary residence of Jamey and Misty Noel in Jeffersonville. Authorities were looking for fine men's clothing that Noel allegedly purchased with money from the fire and EMS companies he previously managed.
ISP asked a judge to seize “all men's clothing, purchase orders and receipts from the Tom James Company.” Tom James is a national chain of fine clothing for men and women. The company has an office in Jeffersontown, KY.
According to court documents, the ISP estimates Noel spent at least $184,000 at Tom James between 2019 and 2023 and charged those purchases to the company's credit cards. Noel, his wife and daughter were accused of not reporting the money as income on their taxes, which is illegal.
WHAS11 saw police transporting a handful of suit jackets and bags into an unmarked car. This car seemed to be filled with navy blue suit bags.
Police also seized a riding lawn mower (which was taken away on a tow truck). Special Judge Larry Medlock has already authorized police to seize Noel's vehicles.
According to court documents released Wednesday, Jamey Noel purchased suits, shirts, ties, socks, jewelry, shoes and gifts for himself and others on an American Express card from the Association of Utica Township Volunteer Fire Department. Hearon said in the documents that he was told Noel purchased a suit and other clothing on Dec. 18 – several weeks after he was arrested and charged – and was told the items would be delivered to his home Wednesday. Noel charged the card $3,016.46 for the items.
ISP waited at Noel's home Wednesday until the order was issued, then submitted the search warrant to the judge.
Wednesday's filings also included a more detailed breakdown of fees charged by the Noel family to UTVFA credit cards between 2018 and 2022.
Jamey is accused of spending $213,000 on clothing, $75,000 on alcohol and tobacco, $162,000 on education and tuition, and $4,500 on weapons, among other things.
Misty is accused of spending $125,000 on beauty products, $165,000 on clothing and $132,000 on retail stores.
Kasey is accused of spending $11,000 on food and $29,000 on clothing.
Previous court documents indicated the family spent about $5 million on UTVFA credit cards.
On Wednesday, police also chased a white box truck, which may have been full of evidence, from the house. Clark County Sheriff's deputies also assisted in the execution of the search warrant.
The ISP has been investigating Jamey Noel since June. He faces 25 criminal charges. He pleaded not guilty.
His wife, Misty Noel, has pleaded not guilty to 10 charges. Their daughter, Kasey Noel, became the third family member arrested last week. She has pleaded not guilty to nine charges.
The residence is the same one that investigators searched in August.
Context of the Jamey Noel affair
Jamey Noel faces 25 criminal charges, including counts of theft, tax evasion, corrupt business practices, phantom employment and public official misconduct. The ISP investigation began in June 2023 following allegations that Noel ordered prison staff to work on his personal property and run his personal errands while in the county.
His wife Misty Noel faces 10 felonies; five counts of theft and five counts of tax evasion. Both have pleaded not guilty.
Kasey Noel faces nine felonies; five counts of theft and four counts of tax evasion. She pleaded not guilty.
According to previous court documents, Hearon found millions of dollars in personal purchases made by the three on Utica Township Volunteer Firefighters' Association credit cards. He also said they failed to disclose their tax revenues over a five-year period.
Jamey led the UTVFA until January when he was ousted by the board of directors.
The investigation also revealed that Jamey fathered a child with former Clark County Councilwoman Brittney Ferree and paid child support with UTVFA funds.
Jamey Noel's vast automobile collection has been scrutinized by investigators since the beginning of the investigation.
According to court documents, 133 vehicles are registered with the Utica Township Volunteer Fire Department and New Chapel EMS. A review of these vehicles showed that several of them were “inconsistent” with a non-profit fire department and EMS company.
Jamey is accused of orchestrating a vehicle trading and sales scheme in which he traded several UTVFA-registered cars for vehicles he then registered for his personal use. In some cases, he allegedly sold them and pocketed the money.
Court documents released in early March indicated that 26 containers of surplus military equipment belonging to the Clark County Sheriff's Office were found on a property in Representative, Indiana. Hearon alleged that Noel sold several items belonging to the sheriff's office and sold them for personal use.
The investigation has also recently focused on Kenneth Hughbanks, a friend and associate of Jamey. Hearon said Hughbanks failed to report more than $200,000 in income on his taxes. He has not been charged.
