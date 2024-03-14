Fashion
Nancy Hills' remarkable finale celebrating fashion history
Nancy Hills, award-winning designer and professor of costume design in the USU Department of Theater Arts, celebrates the culmination of her time at Utah State University with her exhibition “Dressed in White.”
The display case brings history to life with meticulously crafted dresses spanning from the 1700s to 1954. The exhibit will be on display March 18-27 at Tippets & Eccles Galleries.
This showcase has a story that goes beyond the dresses on display: it was a decade in the making.
The project originated during Nancy's studies abroad in England. There, she collaborated with USU interior design professor Darrin Brooks on a project called Big Hair, Big Chair. For the project they were working on, they wanted to get their hands on real clothes. In this attempt, Nancy contacted several museums and eventually got a response from Althea Mackenzie, who was the curator of the Snowshill Manor collection.
“Darrin and I took the train to Herefordshire, and when we got off the train, Althea Mackenzie picked us up and took us to Barrington Hall, where the lovely Snowshill Manor Collection is located,” Hills said.
It was there that Nancy first saw many of Janet Arnold's dresses. For those who know, Janet Arnold was a clothing historian who wrote many historical books on clothing, including a series of books called “Patterns of Fashion.” This series is one of the most used when it comes to recreating historical clothing.
Every year after that, Nancy would visit Althea to see more. After a few years, she also began bringing students with her and Althea recommended that Nancy apply for the Janet Arnold Award. This fashion award not only honors Janet Arnold, but continues to recognize those dedicated to historical fashion throughout the world.
“I won it that year from the Society of Antiquaries in London,” Hills said. “They contacted me and said, ‘What would you like to do?’”
Nancy decided to ask some of Darrin Brooks' interior design students, who were also studying abroad at the time, to model her first 11 clothing reconstructions for a college forum.
“Now I think I have about 50 dresses total. I collected patterns and made more dresses,” Hills said. “I had collections at the US Institute for Theater Technology and the Tippetts in 2018.”
At Nancy's request to do one more white show Before retiring, the dean arranged for “Dressed in White.”
All dresses made for this show are made with white fabric to highlight the style lines of each dress to easily display the evolving changes in fabric patterns.
“With the abundance of fabrics, you couldn't always see the style lines. But when it’s all white, it’s possible,” Hills said. “You can see the evolutionary changes in the tissue.”
In addition to the exhibition, Nancy publishes a book presenting the first 25 dresses of this project. The cover features Mary Bufton's wedding dress, which is Nancy's favorite dress in the “Dressed in White” exhibit.
“Mary was a blouse maker and the finish on this particular dress was exquisite,” Hills said. “You just know she loved it.”
As her time at Utah State University comes to a close, she hopes to continue sharing her love for historical fashion.
“I want to do everything I can to get other places to show this collection,” Hills said. “I think it’s really beautiful.”
Acting head of the theater arts department Richie Call feels especially honored: His grandfather hired Nancy, and Richie has seen much of her work over the years and now has the privilege of being where he is now to see the culmination of her work as she retires from USU.
“I am very pleased that we can celebrate Nancy's retirement with a program featuring her research and the work of many of her students,” he said. “It’s the perfect way to celebrate everything she’s done here and everything she’s meant to so many at USU.” On a personal note, I am honored that my grandfather hired Nancy, and I will be able to be here as she retires.
Witness Nancy Hills' talent and love of historic fashion at her grand finale exhibition at Tippets & Eccles Galleries. The showcase is free and open to all.
