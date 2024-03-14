Mother and teenagers allegedly kidnapped while at men's clothing store





Arrest warrants were issued Monday after an alleged kidnapping and robbery involving a mother, two teenage boys and two employees at a men's clothing store in Oklahoma City.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Arrest warrants were issued Monday after an alleged kidnapping and robbery involving a mother, two teenage boys and two employees of a men's clothing store in Oklahoma City.

The store is located inside the Penn Square Mall and sells clothing, shoes and more. The mother had purchased a pair of shoes costing about $350. Documents claim one of the boys then accidentally broke the basketball goal the store had in the middle of its store. The mother offered to help repair the basketball goal and allegedly found a part online for $100. However, the two workers at the time, Briaunna Wright (daughter of owner Barry Wright) and Darreon Davis, reportedly said that was not enough. Documents indicated Davis wanted her to pay more than $600 for the goal, and she refused but offered to leave her name and number. The situation seemed to escalate from there, with Wright and Davis allegedly blocking the door, refusing to let all three leave. Davis then demanded that the mother leave the shoes she had purchased, documents say the woman refused. That's when Davis allegedly walked over to one of the boys wearing the shoes, wrapped his arms around the boy, then pushed the mother to the ground. Eventually, officials reported that Davis was able to collect the shoes from them. After the victim felt trapped and unable to get out, the door remained locked. She called 911 and police showed up, owner Barry Wright told Oklahoma City police they would refund the $350 spent on the repossessed shoes. However, the affidavit alleged that none of the $350 had been paid as of the time it was released in March. “Kidnapping? Robbery? They broke our stuff,” is all Wright told KFOR at Trendsetters when asked for his side of the story. Another worker who didn't give us his name told KFOR to get out, cursing and eventually saying, “Get out now before I bust your a$#.” » An arrest warrant was issued Monday for Wright and Davis. Davis faces three kidnapping charges and one theft charge. If he were arrested, his bond would be set at $150,000. Wright only faces three kidnapping charges and, if arrested, her bond would be $50,000. When asked who Barry owned or his phone number, KFOR said no.



