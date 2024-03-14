You'll Feel So Confident in These 17 Short-Sleeve Dresses

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Dresses are currently at the top of our shopping list. But there are so many kinds! What will make us feel the most comfortable and chic? Which styles will be the most flattering? And can we finally ditch bodycon dresses for good?

While there may be a time and place for bodycon dresses, many shoppers prefer more flowy cuts for everyday life. The only problem is finding even flatter choices. They should be forgiving but not too baggy, and land in the sweet spot. Our 17 short sleeve dress picks below are the perfect examples. Let's check them out!

17 Flattering Short Sleeve Dresses

Plain dresses to wear every day

1. This Illusory dress is the best of all worlds. The wrapped tie layer visually cinches the waist while providing extra coverage for an automatically flattering fit!

2. The cut of this Molerani tunic dress is exquisite. In some ways, this adds more flow to a t-shirt dress style, but in another way, it creates a more streamlined look!

3. This Ruched Waist Quince Dress is “fit where you want it, flowy where you feel good”. It also comes in four colors!

4. Big fan of midi dresses? You can dress this up Fisoew puff sleeve dress high or low with different shoes and accessories!

5. Here's another unique wrap dress that combines ultra-soft comfort with compliment-worthy design. It's marked at the bottom at lululemon!

Timeless shirt dresses and polo dresses

6. It's airy and fluid J.Crew popover dress is basically a fashion hack. Put it on and — boom! – you will look like a million dollars!

7. You just can't go wrong with this Amazon Essentials Midi Polo Dress. This is one of my favorites, so sweet!

8. This Quince linen dress is the ultimate warm-weather alternative to a classic shirt dress. Wear it with or without the belt!

9. This versatile Zeagoo shirt dress can be worn with or without the belt – or you can unbutton it completely and wear it as an open long diaper!

Chicer dresses for special occasions

ten. If you're attending a bridal shower or baby shower, graduation party, or even a backyard wedding, this Wanhuayi evening mini dress will be an easy choice!

11. For something more semi-formal/cocktail for even better occasions, we recommend getting this Banana Republic Factory Pleated Chiffon Maxi Dress on sale!

12. The silky satin shine of this Lyaner short dress is undeniable. There are many colors: how to choose?

13. This twisted center Floerns dress is another one of our all-time favorites for a flattering look that doesn't require shapewear. Thousands of buyers agree!

Fabulous floral dresses

14. The combined bright flowers, ruffles, puffed sleeves and smocking of this Pretty garden dress make it an absolute must-have for We. So pretty!

15. Frolic in a field of flowers in this multi-level park Shewin mini dress. It comes in many floral colors!

16. Take this blue and white Faithfull the Brand dress on your next vacation to ensure you leave with the best Instagram photos ever. Buy it at Revolve!

17. This midi length Styleword summer dress is so ready to accompany you to a picnic in the park — or a walk on the beach!