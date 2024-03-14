DXL Clothing Stores Selects Beta Agency for National Broker Representation





Beta Agency has been selected as the national broker for DXL Clothing Stores to maximize the potential of their national expansion plan. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ — Concerning: Beta Agency Awarded by the national representation of the Destination XL group Beta Agency has been selected as national broker for DXL Clothing Stores, a department store specializing in textile items aimed exclusively at tall and tall men. Destination XL Group, Inc. is the leading retailer of Big + Tall men's clothing and footwear, offering the most complete assortment of exclusive brands and styles for Big + Tall men. DXL gives big and tall men the freedom to choose their own style. DXL is a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ (DXLG), “DXL’s choice to entrust Beta with the leadership of its national expansion is a great honor,” said Richard Rizika, partner at Beta Agency. “We share a vision for implementing a strategic store development plan that will further strengthen the success of the nation’s leading Big & Tall men’s specialty retailer. The national expansion plan aligns with DXL's mission to improve accessibility and convenience for a broader customer base. Beta Agency will leverage its national network of local market professionals, strategic insights and transparent transaction management process to maximize the potential of DXL's store footprint across the country. Harvey Kanter, President and CEO of DXL, expressed his excitement about the new alliance, saying: “Our partnership with Beta Agency is a game-changer for DXL, allowing us to accelerate the development of our commercial footprint through a data-driven approach to retail location. Their expertise in commercial real estate will allow us to locate our stores in locations that significantly improve our accessibility to our customers. This collaboration once again consolidates Beta Agency's position as a leading player on the national commercial real estate scene, with a focus on the careful planning of future landscapes. For more information about Beta Agency and its innovative approach to real estate solutions, please visit www.betaagency.com About Beta Agency

Beta Agency is a leading commercial real estate consulting firm founded in 2018. Located in Los Angeles, California, the Beta team selects its real estate solutions to create a competitive advantage for its valued clients. Beta Agency represents more than 12 million square feet of retail space and more than 70 brands regionally and nationally.

