Helping Women Succeed in the Workplace with Dress for Success Charlotte





CHARLOTTE, NC (QC Life) – When women support each other, incredible things can happen! Following this motto, Dr. Emily Jensen Wheeler, Executive Director of Dress for success Charlotte, and her team have made it their mission to support women in their professional and personal lives. Dr. Emily Jensen Wheeler is on a mission to help women in their professional and personal lives. (Source: Mary King) Our goal is to empower women to achieve economic independence, Wheeler said. Dress for Success is a global nonprofit organization that provides women with a variety of employment resources, including interview coaching, access to professional attire, networking support, career development workshops and even more. Last year, nearly 800 women took advantage of one of Dress for Success Charlottes services, with volunteers providing 4,600 hours of support across various career programs. Wheeler said many women who turn to Dress for Success for help feel stuck and like they have an obstacle in front of them that they can't overcome. Our goal is to remove this barrier and help her see herself, [] as well as helping her explore opportunities, what her career could be and not feel limited by what it has been, Wheeler said. In honor of Women's History Month, Wheeler and her team created the Your Hour Her Power campaign to highlight the professional successes of 31 Women in Power. Each woman will appear on 16 billboards across Charlotte for one day and serve as fundraising director for the organization that day. In this QC Life segment, we follow Vivian, one of the customer ambassadors who shares her experience with Dress for Success Charlotte. Wheeler encouraged viewers to contribute to their mission by texting YHHP to 9199. A donation of up to $25, for example, allows a woman access to the Career Center for an entire month. An hour of your paycheck can support another woman's career transformation, Wheeler said. For more information, check out their website and follow them Facebook And Instagram. Copyright 2024 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wbtv.com/2024/03/14/helping-women-succeed-workplace-with-dress-success-charlotte/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos