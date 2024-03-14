Wisconsin's (latest?) winter fashion show looks at the sunny side of our warm winters | WUWM 89.7 FM





All week, WUWM's Thin Ice series has shared stories about the impacts of Wisconsin's warming winter on our health, agriculture and way of life. For former Lake Effect producer Ben Binversie, last winter was one of the strangest he's ever experienced. But instead of regretting the winter activities he didn't get to enjoy, he plans to cap off this warm winter with a fashion show. The Outdoor Fashion Show at Bradford Beach on March 17, from 3 p.m. to sunset, will celebrate Wisconsin style and winters. “I wanted to create a new type of ritual to leave winter behind and welcome spring. I had the idea of ​​putting on a fashion show where we would show how we overcome the changes of whatever winter brings us “, explains Binversie. The show will feature classic Wisconsin winter clothing like wool, orange hunting gear and anything else the contestants think of creatively. “When it comes to the fashion itself, I want people to bring whatever their weirdest or most normal winter clothing ideas are,” says Binversie. “I have friends who have made and may continue to make dresses for the show out of plastic bags and stuffed animals.” There will also be food, Dick Bacon-style tanning and a bonfire. The event will take place at the northernmost point of Bradford Beach, where significant willow plants will serve as a natural landing strip. 1 of 2

— copy of runway lights.png Willows which will serve as the runway for the Wisconsin Winter Fashion Show. Ben Binversion 2 of 2

—IMG_3203.jpg Ben Binversie weaves willows at Bradford Beach in Milwaukee to prepare a natural runway area for his winter fashion show in Wisconsin. Image courtesy of Ben Binversie Binversie seeks to add a new, more positive perspective on Wisconsin's climate change. “I don't know what it's going to bring tomorrow. I don't know what it's going to bring next winter… but I know there's still a little maple syrup left; I know it's going to still be cold days, “

