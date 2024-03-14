Pleasant St. Welcome Center in Auburn requests men's clothing for homeless people

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Pleasant St. Welcome Center is in dire need of blankets, men's gloves, sweatshirts and hoodies. We also need men's jeans in sizes 36 and 38 and men's underwear in sizes L and XL.

The nights continue to be cool and all this rain has been hard on our unhoused neighbors. Your donations are greatly appreciated. Please drop off items on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon or Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sue, no city

ANSWER: The welcome center is at 169 Pleasant St. in Auburn. It is my honor to support them and publicly thank all Sun Spots Land volunteers and organizations who support the homeless. I will always help you spread the message!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Auburn United Methodist Church, 439 Park Ave., will host a public dinner Saturday at 5 p.m.The menu includes baked beans, stews, hot dogs, coleslaw, breads, drinks and homemade pies.

Park Avenue Pickers will provide entertainment starting at 4:30 p.m. For more information, contact the church office at 782-3972. Steve, Minot

ANSWER: Enjoy it everyone! As a reminder, be sure to send out your fundraising announcements two weeks in advance. Otherwise, I may not have room to get them there in time.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: In January, I received a call from Ms. Sun Spots asking if I was still teaching Feng Shui classes. I wanted to let readers know that I have classes coming up at the Cape Elizabeth Community Center starting in mid-April. There will be a class every Tuesday afternoon for three weeks. Werner, Portland

ANSWER: The original question came from Sun Spotter, Jean. She had taken a class at Edward Little High School in Auburn that Werner Brandmaier had taught many years ago, and she wanted to meet him again. He is originally from Austria and is the founder of the Portland Institute of Feng Shui and Geopathology.

Werner helps clients improve their lives through education, neutralizing harmful earth energies, and applying Feng Shui principles. He can be reached at the institute at 772-7888 or you can email him at [email protected].

The course taught at Cape Elizabeth is Feng Shui and how our home influences our well-being. It is described as European research showing a clear correlation between good health and the ancient design principles of Feng Shui. A well-designed home is the center of happiness. Learn simple ways to test and enhance the subtle energies in your home. We will discuss the most recent findings on Earth-related geopathic stress (Earth grid lines) and cell phone electromagnetic fields. Are you sick and tired of being sick and tired? There will be practical dowsing and pendulum testing exercises. We invite you to bring a sketch of the floor plan to discuss in class.

Walk-ins are welcome. The price is $30 per class (may be higher for non-residents) and will take place on Tuesdays from May 21 to June 4 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Get more information at https://www.capecommunityservices.org/ or call 799-2868.

This column is for you, our readers. This is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write in the column and sign your name. We won't use it if you ask us to. Please add your telephone number. Letters will not be returned or responded to by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, PO Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be sent by email to [email protected].

