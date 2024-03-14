Emily Blunt explains how the levitating straps on her polarizing Oscars dress work





Stay ahead of fashion trends and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter. Stay ahead of fashion trends and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter. Emily Blunt hilariously showed the internet how the straps on her 2024 Oscars dress worked amid backlash for the look. When netizens tuned in to the 2024 Academy Awards on March 10, the Oscar nominees' champagne-colored, beaded, flowing-strap Schiaparelli gown was criticized, with many calling their look confusing and embarrassing. Some people were particularly irritated by the dress's flowing straps. Is anyone else as fascinated by Emily Blunt's dress as I am? » one person posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Why aren't her straps resting on her shoulders?! Meanwhile, someone else added: “I'm so distracted by the shoulders of Emily Blunt's dress, tweet.” read. Find someone who will respect your personal space in the same way that the straps of the Emily Blunts dress respect theirs, that of another person. joked. THE Oppenheimer The actress shut down the comments when she posted a hilarious video of herself playing with the straps. In the video, she moves her head back and forth to create an optical illusion with the dress. It's really trippy, a user wrotewhile another noted: People complained on Sunday that they didn't understand the reason behind these dresses…they said the reason. Blunts' stylist Jessica Paster defended her choice to style the the devil wears Prada star in the beaded dress, saying in an interview with Vanity Fair: Sometimes we don't play it safe. At this point in Emily's years, we can go have some fashion fun. Although she noted that everyone is entitled to their own opinions, the only opinion that ultimately mattered was Blunts' and whether or not she felt better. She added that the last thing they want to do is play it safe when it comes to fashion, even though a certain sect of people don't buy into the fancy details of the Schiaparelli brand. Did I know people were going to talk about the shoulder? Absolutely. Do I care what others have to say? Absolutely not, she added. Me? I think people who know fashion, like fashion, who like interesting things, were going to like it and I know people who like some very classic things weren't going to like it. At the end of the day, she looked absolutely stunning. It was such a beautiful dress, Paster added. She explained that the final dress was selected after a last-minute fitting on Sunday morning just before the Oscars. The ensemble was accented with platinum Tiffany & Co necklaces – containing more than 100 carats of diamonds – as well as six-carat diamond earrings. According to Paster, the luxury fashion house decided to name the dress The Emily in homage to the actor.

