Men's tennis edged 4-3 by TCU





ANGELS The UCLA men's tennis team fell to No. 2 TCU 4-3 Wednesday afternoon at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. The UCLA men's tennis team fell to No. 2 TCU 4-3 Wednesday afternoon at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. The Bruins (6-4) were narrowly beaten in doubles, with the final two matches reaching the tiebreaker. The Horned Frogs (12-1) earned the first four points to clinch the decision before UCLA took the final three singles results. The Bruins were victorious Spencer Johnson , Jorge Plans Gonzalez And Giacomo Revelli . Jack Pinnington got the win for TCU. Each doubles match ended simultaneously with a score of 4-4. The Horned Frogs team composed of Sebastian Gorzny and Pedro Vives, ranked second nationally, obtained a break of serve for the difference in their confrontation with Revelli and Timothy Li . The 6-4 decision stood. Courts 2 and 3 played shot for shot en route to tiebreakers. On Court 2, the 40th-ranked TCU pair of Duncan Chan and Lui Maxted scored four straight points in their tiebreaker with Spencer Johnson And Emon van Loben Sels for a 6-3 lead. Two points later, the Horned Frogs had the doubles point. The third pitch remained unfinished when the result 7-6(4) from 2 was finalized. No. 87 Maxted beaten Gianluca Ballotta 6-2, 6-2 on court 4 to give TCU a 2-0 lead. Tomas Jirousek then followed his teammate's lead on court 5, beating Aadarsh ​​Tripathi 6-3, 6-0. The top-30 matchup between No. 10 Pinnington and No. 28 Govind Nanda The final result was finally decided, as the former secured a 6-3, 6-3 victory on the upper court. Gonzalez's plans outlasted Chan on Court 6 to put UCLA on the board. The 6-4, 6-4 decision represented Plans Gonzalez's third straight victory. Next up was Revelli, who picked up his first win of 2024 against a nationally ranked opponent in comeback fashion. The 4-6, 6-3, 1-0(9) victory over number 35 Pedro Vives on 2, in fact, marked the best of Revelli's career in terms of opponent rankings. It was a marathon on Court 3 for Johnson, who outlasted No. 53 Sebastian Gorzny 7-6(4), 6-7(8), 1-0(8). It was Johnson's second victory against a nationally ranked player. He previously defeated No. 73 Lodewijk Weststate of USC in the Sherwood Collegiate Cup in January. The Bruins face their third top-10 opponent of the week when they host No. 10 Harvard on Sunday at 1 p.m. PT. Tennis match results

TCU vs. UCLA

03/13/2024 in Los Angeles, California

(Los Angeles Tennis Center) #2 TCU 4, #29 UCLA 3 Singles competition

1. #10 Jack Pinnington (TCU) def. #28 Govind Nanda (UCLA) 6-3, 6-3

2. Giacomo Revelli (UCLA) def. #35 Pedro Vives (TCU) 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (11-9)

3. Spencer Johnson (UCLA) def. #53 Sébastien Gorzny (TCU) 7-6 (7-4), 6-7 (8-10), 1-0 (10-8)

4. #87 Lui Maxted (TCU) def. Gianluca Ballotta (UCLA) 6-2, 6-2

5. Tomas Jirousek (TCU) def. Aadarsh ​​Tripathi (UCLA) 6-3, 6-0

6. Jorge Plans Gonzalez (UCLA) def. Duncan Chan (TCU) 6-4, 6-4 Doubles competition 1. #2 Sebastian Gorzny/Pedro Vives (TCU) def. Timothy Li / Giacomo Revelli (UCLA) 6-4

2. #40 Duncan Chan/Lui Maxted (TCU) def. Spencer Johnson / Emon van Loben Sels (UCLA) 7-6 (7-4)

3. Jeffrey Fradkin / Govind Nanda (UCLA) vs. Tomas Jirousek/Jack Pinnington (TCU) 6-6 (1-4), unfinished Match notes:

TCU 12-1; National ranking #2

UCLA 6-4; National ranking #29

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2); Singles (4,5,1,6,2,3)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uclabruins.com/news/2024/3/13/mens-tennis-edged-4-3-by-tcu The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos