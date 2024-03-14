Connect with us

Fashion

Workplace Dress Codes: What Your Boss Can and Can't Ask

Workplace Dress Codes: What Your Boss Can and Can't Ask

 


Key points
  • Employers have the right to issue lawful and reasonable orders, which may take the form of a dress code.
  • Workplace dress codes provide minimum expectations for how employees will appear at work.
  • Employers should exercise caution when it comes to anything that might defy anti-discrimination laws.
The new law has sparked much discussion around workers' rights in Australia.

But when it comes to your perception of work, do you know what your employer may ask of you?

Workplace Dress Codes

Most workplaces have whether it's a uniform or simply minimal expectations for how employees should appear at work.
Some dress codes are stricter than others, such as when it comes to makeup or bans on tattoos and piercings.
Giuseppe Carabetta, associate professor of employment law at the University of Technology Sydney's Business School, said employers are allowed to impose a dress code.
“Employers have the right to issue lawful and reasonable orders. That comes from England and common law. It's still there, and that's basically the source of these policies,” he said .
“Courts and tribunals in Australia, the UK and even elsewhere have said that, generally speaking, dress codes fall into this category.”

This may include requiring a certain level of decorum in how employees present themselves: wearing a tie, requiring a uniform or other dress standards that maintain a level of perceived “professionalism” in the workplace.

Two red high-heeled shoes under a desk.

Giuseppe Carabetta described a situation in 2016 in the UK where a receptionist was asked to go home because she wasn't wearing heels as “crazy”. Source: Getty / Secret Annex Productions

Employers can also require employees to wear items that adequately protect them, such as closed-toe shoes.

Carabetta said a dress code could include most things, as long as they don't infringe on protected rights.
“Anything that doesn’t trigger anti-discrimination laws, you really have to be careful not to be gender specific.”
He described a 2016 situation in the UK where a receptionist was asked to go home because she wasn't wearing heels as “just crazy”.

“Because it’s gender-specific and women-specific, it would be problematic from an employer perspective.”

Can dress codes extend to makeup?

Carabetta said employers should exercise caution in situations where requirements differ between genders.
“They have to be very careful there. So if they only cater to women, that could be problematic. [There] There may be certain roles and a service type industry where you sell makeup, so there might be an exception there,” he said.
Carabetta said some workplaces have different gender standards, which can mean that while women must wear makeup, men must wear ties.

He said these differences were allowed, as long as one gender was not expected to put in more effort than the others.

Man and woman in the bathroom, looking at each other in the mirror while the woman puts on makeup and the man shaves.

Carabetta said dress code expectations for one gender should not be greater than for another. Source: Getty / bojan story

“So the courts and tribunals tend to say, by definition, you're allowed to do this up to a certain point. But where they can have serious problems is, again, they impose a specific requirement on the gender, and then they don't treat the other sex or the other sex with an equivalent requirement in general terms.”

More than just dress code policies

Carabetta said what's reasonable in a dress code isn't limited to what's written in a policy.
“It’s not just about whether you have just cause to fire someone,” he said.
“The Fair Work Commission basically regulates what is called unfair dismissal.”
Carabetta said these laws were intended to ensure that “employees are not terminated in a harsh, unfair or unreasonable manner.”
“So it's much broader than saying, 'Okay, do we have a valid policy and do we have a valid reason to fire you?'”
If an unfair dismissal case reaches the Fair Work Commission, Carabetta said several factors could be considered.
“If the policy hasn't been communicated to all employees, that's one thing that could get them in trouble. If it's not applied consistently, that's another thing.” [or] if it is introduced retrospectively.
“Furthermore, the policy must be proportionate to actual behavior. If the policy is not actually relevant to employment, [that] is another factor. So, okay, you're saying I have to cover my tattoos, but I'm not actually customer facing. So, what is it for ?”

Even if a dress code isn't reasonable, Carabetta said it might be difficult for employees to challenge it.

“Not all employees, but most employees, by definition, are truly powerless. Let's say you're a casual employee, for example, and you're not represented by a union. You're worried that if you push back “You could lose. You might win the battle, but you'll lose the war, you might lose your next shift, that sort of thing,” he said.
“More formally, if they fire you, it’s good news for the employees and it becomes much more difficult for the employer.”
Carabetta said if an employee was fired over an issue, it would become easier to challenge.
“The route of unfair dismissal is quite accessible, certainly more accessible than, say, going to a normal court. It is a court. But there is also… the political side. Do you want to take the risk ? ” “
He said one thing trumped everything else on this issue: health and safety.

“We had a butcher who wanted to wear a nose ring and the employer said, 'No, for health and safety reasons you can't do that.' So it's almost as if workplace health and safety can trump other factors. »

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.sbs.com.au/news/article/when-does-a-dress-code-become-unreasonable-heres-what-your-boss-can-and-cant-ask/wspwyuty0

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: