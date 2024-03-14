Workplace Dress Codes: What Your Boss Can and Can't Ask

Key points Employers have the right to issue lawful and reasonable orders, which may take the form of a dress code.

Workplace dress codes provide minimum expectations for how employees will appear at work.

Employers should exercise caution when it comes to anything that might defy anti-discrimination laws.

The new law has sparked much discussion around workers' rights in Australia.

But when it comes to your perception of work, do you know what your employer may ask of you?

Workplace Dress Codes

Most workplaces have whether it's a uniform or simply minimal expectations for how employees should appear at work.

Some dress codes are stricter than others, such as when it comes to makeup or bans on tattoos and piercings.

Giuseppe Carabetta, associate professor of employment law at the University of Technology Sydney's Business School, said employers are allowed to impose a dress code.

“Employers have the right to issue lawful and reasonable orders. That comes from England and common law. It's still there, and that's basically the source of these policies,” he said .

“Courts and tribunals in Australia, the UK and even elsewhere have said that, generally speaking, dress codes fall into this category.”

This may include requiring a certain level of decorum in how employees present themselves: wearing a tie, requiring a uniform or other dress standards that maintain a level of perceived “professionalism” in the workplace.

Giuseppe Carabetta described a situation in 2016 in the UK where a receptionist was asked to go home because she wasn't wearing heels as “crazy”. Source: Getty / Secret Annex Productions Employers can also require employees to wear items that adequately protect them, such as closed-toe shoes.

Carabetta said a dress code could include most things, as long as they don't infringe on protected rights.

“Anything that doesn’t trigger anti-discrimination laws, you really have to be careful not to be gender specific.”

He described a 2016 situation in the UK where a receptionist was asked to go home because she wasn't wearing heels as “just crazy”.

“Because it’s gender-specific and women-specific, it would be problematic from an employer perspective.”

Can dress codes extend to makeup?

Carabetta said employers should exercise caution in situations where requirements differ between genders.

“They have to be very careful there. So if they only cater to women, that could be problematic. [There] There may be certain roles and a service type industry where you sell makeup, so there might be an exception there,” he said.

Carabetta said some workplaces have different gender standards, which can mean that while women must wear makeup, men must wear ties.

He said these differences were allowed, as long as one gender was not expected to put in more effort than the others.

Carabetta said dress code expectations for one gender should not be greater than for another. Source: Getty / bojan story “So the courts and tribunals tend to say, by definition, you're allowed to do this up to a certain point. But where they can have serious problems is, again, they impose a specific requirement on the gender, and then they don't treat the other sex or the other sex with an equivalent requirement in general terms.”

More than just dress code policies

Carabetta said what's reasonable in a dress code isn't limited to what's written in a policy.

“It’s not just about whether you have just cause to fire someone,” he said.

“The Fair Work Commission basically regulates what is called unfair dismissal.”

Carabetta said these laws were intended to ensure that “employees are not terminated in a harsh, unfair or unreasonable manner.”

“So it's much broader than saying, 'Okay, do we have a valid policy and do we have a valid reason to fire you?'”

If an unfair dismissal case reaches the Fair Work Commission, Carabetta said several factors could be considered.

“If the policy hasn't been communicated to all employees, that's one thing that could get them in trouble. If it's not applied consistently, that's another thing.” [or] if it is introduced retrospectively.

“Furthermore, the policy must be proportionate to actual behavior. If the policy is not actually relevant to employment, [that] is another factor. So, okay, you're saying I have to cover my tattoos, but I'm not actually customer facing. So, what is it for ?”

Even if a dress code isn't reasonable, Carabetta said it might be difficult for employees to challenge it.

“Not all employees, but most employees, by definition, are truly powerless. Let's say you're a casual employee, for example, and you're not represented by a union. You're worried that if you push back “You could lose. You might win the battle, but you'll lose the war, you might lose your next shift, that sort of thing,” he said.

“More formally, if they fire you, it’s good news for the employees and it becomes much more difficult for the employer.”

Carabetta said if an employee was fired over an issue, it would become easier to challenge.

“The route of unfair dismissal is quite accessible, certainly more accessible than, say, going to a normal court. It is a court. But there is also… the political side. Do you want to take the risk ? ” “

He said one thing trumped everything else on this issue: health and safety.

“We had a butcher who wanted to wear a nose ring and the employer said, 'No, for health and safety reasons you can't do that.' So it's almost as if workplace health and safety can trump other factors. »