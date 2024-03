Sydney Sweeney Channels the Coquette Aesthetic in a Richard Quinn Lace Gown for the Immaculate Premiere at SXSW

Sydney Sweeney tested the flirtatious trend on Tuesday as she attended the premiere of her new film Immaculate in SXSW in Austin. The actress's custom Richard Quinn dress featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and a thigh-high slit. She also wore a pair of matching pumps the british label, which were covered with lace stockings. Sweeney completed her look with pearl earrings by Octavia Elizabeth and diamond rings by Jennifer Meyer. More from WWD Sydney Sweeney at the premiere of Immaculate during SXSW on March 12 in Austin. Stylist Molly Dickson, who also counts Lana Del Rey and Lucy Hale among her clients, dressed Sweeney for the occasion. Hairstylist Glen Oropeza styled the blonde actress with side bangs, while makeup artist Melissa Hernandez gave her a smokey look. eyeliner and one bare lip. Flirty style is proving popular this year, with full skirts, lace, florals and pale hues taking the fashion world by storm. During the spring 2024 season, designers including Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn and Valentino embraced feminine styles, sending romantic silhouettes down the runway. Immaculate, released March 22, follows a nun's journey to a remote convent in the Italian countryside. Sweeney was attracted to the project after auditioning for the film ten years ago. Sydney Sweeney at the premiere of Immaculate during SXSW on March 12 in Austin. It never came to pass and I couldn't stop thinking about it. Sweeney told WWD last week. I kept imagining how I wanted to film it, the cinematography, everything. I called my agent almost every year and asked, “What happened to that?” And then I thought: Maybe I should take this into my own hands and see if I can do it myself. After acquiring the rights to the script under his production banner, Fifty-Fifty Films, Sweeney assisted in the casting of fellow White Lotus alum Simona Tabasco. One of the series' executive producers, David Bernard, also produced Immaculate. Sydney Sweeney Photos: Fashion Moments Through the Years Sydney Sweeney Sydney Sweeney Sydney Sweeney View the gallery While Sweeney was raised Catholic, the actress did not draw on her upbringing to play Cecilia, whose pious beliefs lead her to become a nun. I grew up in a family that supported and believed in whatever their children wanted to support and believe in, Sweeney said. [Catholicism] Wasn't something forced or forced on me or my brother. Launch gallery: Sydney Sweeney Photos: Fashion Moments Through the Years The best of World Day

