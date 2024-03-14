This dress from Amazon Canada is “comfortable and flattering” and costs less than $30





This Amazon dress is only $29, it's the perfect spring dress. (Photos via Amazon) Warmer weather is slowly returning to Canada, which means it's time to dust off your dresses. If you want to refresh your collection, Amazon Canada has tons of affordable dresses to buy. THE MOLERANI Women's Buttoned Dress is ideal because it is light, fluid, stretchy and very comfortable. Keep scrolling to find out what reviews are saying and to see if it'll suit your wardrobe. Amazon This spring dress is available in different colors and patterns. $29 at Amazon Why do you need it This buttoned dress promises comfort with its light, stretchy and soft fabric. The purely decorative buttons add a touch of style to the dress while ensuring they won't open. Its functionality lies in its real pockets, perfect for carrying an extra hair tie, lip balm or just a designated place for your hands. The lace-trimmed V-neck and airy silhouette ensure a flattering fit, perfect for spring. This dress is versatile for any environment, whether you're going to the beach or going to the office. There are a range of colors, patterns and sizes so you can find your perfect fit. What do others say 4.2/5 stars 3,600+ reviews “This dress is stretchy and very comfortable.” MOLERANI buttoned dress for women. (Photo via Amazon) Amazon shoppers are happy with this spring dress, saying that above all, it's “soft and stretchy” and “extremely comfortable.” One person said the “length is great” and “good coverage on top.” “I love it so much I'm buying a second one,” said another reviewer. They added that the material “flows perfectly” and the “fit is very flattering.” Another said it was “great for traveling” since you can easily “wash and hang to dry.” However, one customer complained that it was a 'loose fit' and they 'could have gone a size smaller', while another said it was 'a bit size short” for him. The final verdict Searching for new spring wardrobe pieces can be expensive, so if you're looking for a bargain, Amazon has this affordable dress up for grabs. It's worth adding to your cart if you need more easy, casual dresses and this one is totally comfortable and flattering, according to reviews. If you have a longer torso, keep in mind that the size may run a little short. The reviews cited above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication. Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! follow us on Twitter And Instagram.

