New transparent tape bracelet, worth US$3,300, from fashion house Balenciaga mercilessly mocked on Chinese social media





In a video posted by TikTok influencer @highsnobiety, the product looks like a regular roll of clear tape, marked with the Balenciagas logo. Social media watchers in China wasted no time creating their own mocking versions of the chunky bracelet. Photo: Dou Yin Another Instagram influencer @myfacewheno_o said the product comes in three sizes. Some say it will cost around 3,000 euros ($3,300). A Douyin watcher, who goes by the handle @Jizhideliuxiaoben, said he was enlightened by the design. He made a tongue-in-cheek video showing his three creations, a ribbon ring, ribbon earrings and a ribbon necklace. He was not alone. Another jokingly praised the brand for being so thoughtful to the point of making a luxury fashion product that costs less than a dollar. The ribbon bracelet was worn by a model during the show. Additionally, many other looks shown at Paris Fashion Week included tops and pants held together with tape. Although Balenciaga has yet to list the accessory on its website at the time of writing, some have guessed that it would be another icon of the brand's utilitarian style. Balenciaga previously sold a leather clutch that looked exactly like a full trash bag for $1,790, as well as a Kim Kardashian-inspired handbag wrapped in bright yellow and black duct tape for $3,100. In the latest collection, the brand also used dust bags as tops. Online observers in China and abroad took the opportunity to comment on the tastes of the rich. One person said: Rich people want to feel poor so much. The Balenciaga ribbon bracelet was launched during Paris Fashion Week this year. Photo: Instagram/@vibe887 In 2023, a fashion trend led by young Chinese people who said they were poor but confident, known as No Money Style, went viral. The style includes tattered pants and brown leather jackets. The latter is known as Maillard style, borrowing the word for the browning reaction of steak meat. Several luxury fashion items have already stunned mainland China's social media, such as Tiffany's $165 paper clip, Supreme's $30 clay brick, and Chanel's plastic sandals priced at 5,000 yuan (700 dollars), which many say are no different from the sandals they bought. for US$2 on the markets.

